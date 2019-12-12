Much of Sammy H. Clark’s life is a mystery, but the Marion Police Department is confident of one fact. Clark served his country. They want to honor that truth.
The 66-year-old Clark died alone in his Marion apartment. No one even knows on exactly what day – just sometime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. According to Marion Police Chief John Clair, evidence suggests Clark died of a heart attack.
He was found after people realized they hadn’t seen him for several days, and a Marion Housing Authority staffer went to his apartment.
The MPD, Clair said, immediately started trying to find Clark’s next of kin. They searched his few belongings and found a letter from his ex-wife. They reached out to her and found that the couple had been separated for more than two decades. They had no children. Clark’s former wife told police that he was estranged from his siblings when they were married and she never met any of his relatives.
The MPD did learn that he was born in Kingsport, Tenn., on May 21, 1953, the son of Charles William Clark, a Bristol native, and Ruth June Hill Clark, originally from Alabama. He had a brother Robert and a sister Freda. With the help of Kingsport police, the MPD tried to track down family there with no luck.
Another piece of mail helped officers learn a bit more about Clark. It was from the Veterans Administration. Clair checked with the Department of Veterans Affairs and learned that Clark was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country from September 1970 until May 1972.
Even the military details are scant, but, he served overseas, likely in Europe, as a medical corpsman.
When he went in the service, his home of record was Marion, N.C.
The MPD kept searching for family and information, but came up short. They pieced enough together, Clair said, to understand that recent years have been hard for Clark.
Clair observed that Clark was a Vietnam era veteran. Whether they saw combat or not, the police chief said, it was a difficult time for veterans, especially when they came home and were often greeted with disdain by the war’s many opponents. “We now know so much about the trauma they experienced,” Clair said.
Clair, who also served in the U.S. Army, said, “Even though there’s so much we don’t know, we do know that he served his nation. For that, he deserves our best. As a vet myself, I’m particularly drawn to doing the best by him.”
So the MPD is joining forces with several community partners to give Clark a proper service with military rites.
Typically, individuals who die without a loved one to claim the body are cremated and given a pauper’s burial using county funds. Clair said it’s not an uncommon occurrence.
First, a funeral home has to petition the court to release the individual’s body. In this case, Clair said, Seaver-Brown Funeral Home is handling the legal request and has also agreed to cover the costs of Clark’s burial. The town of Marion will provide a plot, and the VA will cover the costs of a headstone.
Marion’s VFW Post will provide military rites, and a local minister will officiate the service.
Clair said the MPD is sharing Clark’s story to raise awareness of his death and possibly connect with family and to reach out to veterans’ groups, especially those connected with the Vietnam War, in the hope that they might participate in his funeral.
Clair said a specific date for the service is yet to be determined, but he’s anticipating it will be in January. An announcement and online obituary will be posted once the information is determined.
“We just want to do the right thing,” Clair concluded.
