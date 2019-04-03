BRISTOL, Va. — Out of fuel, a pilot had nowhere but Interstate 81 to land the plane he had just purchased earlier in the day, officials said Friday.
“The gentleman ran out of gas,” said Virginia State Police Master Trooper Patrick Lower. “He recently purchased the aircraft this morning, and apparently it has a faulty gas gauge.”
A male pilot from Tazewell, Tennessee, who declined an interview at the scene, was unable to reach Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon, State Police said.
“He’s flying along, and all of a sudden, the aircraft starts sputtering and spitting, and then all of a sudden, the engine stops because there’s no more gas, and now he’s just coasting and gliding,” Lower said. “He picked a safe spot to land and didn’t hit anything.”
At 6:01 p.m., State Police received a call that a 1961 Cessna 172 made an emergency landing between exits 7 and 10 in the northbound lanes of I-81.
Upon landing along the busy highway, the plane finally stopped along the shoulder near mile marker 8.7.
Lower said there were no injuries and no damage.
“There [are] no coordinated emergency landings; it just happens,” said Lower, who said the incident resulted in no criminal charges. “He didn’t call ahead and ask to land on the interstate. He ran out of gas, and this is what was available to him. He did a great job not hitting anybody or hitting anything.”
After landing, a fuel truck from nearby Virginia Highlands Airport was called to the scene.
Officials considered allowing the pilot to take off along the interstate, but the FAA required the aircraft be escorted on the ground to the airport. A rollback wrecker truck transported the plane.
A similar scenario occurred on April 2, 2008, in the southbound lanes of I-81. In that incident, a pilot from Blountville, Tennessee, ran out of fuel and made an emergency landing near Virginia Highlands Airport.
The plane, a 1976 Cessna, sustained a minor dent on its right wing when it clipped the mile marker 14 sign in that incident.
Lower noted that such incidents are rare. When asked how often he’s checked a pilot’s license, Lower said, “Since I’ve been here in 18 years, three times.”
The pilot, who was flying solo, had a valid license, Lower said.
The incident backed up traffic for nearly 2 miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.