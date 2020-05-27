ABINGDON, Va. — Two new members are headed to the Abingdon Town Council following last week’s election as voters ousted both incumbents.
James R. “Scabbo” Anderson, 67, and Amanda Pillion, 45, garnered the most votes out of the five candidates.
The election means defeat for current Mayor Wayne Craig, 79, and Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson, 54, both of whom were elected to four-year terms in 2016. A fifth contestant, Roman Blevins, 22, received 7.74% of the vote.
Pillion was the top vote-getter with 31.17% of the vote.
“It’s surprising, but I worked hard,” said Pillion, who is the wife of State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon. “I worked hard for people to vote absentee and to vote curbside. I feel like it was really a confusing time. But I wanted to make sure people know how and when to vote.”
Anderson, who won nearly 25.97% of the vote, said he was surprised by the outcome and noted that he had previously lost by 13 votes when running for Town Council in 2018.
“It’s been a hard row to hoe,” Anderson said. “But it paid off, and I’m ready to get the ball rolling. Work is cut out for us, but I’m really ready to get going, hopefully, in the right direction.”
Both Pillion and Anderson said building the Abingdon Sports Complex is a top priority, now that the campaign is over.
“I have a hunger to see the sport complex finished,” Pillion said. “We’ve wasted time. We’ve wasted money. We’ve wasted energy. We need to finish it in the way that it was meant to be done and the way it was promised.”
Patterson, who received 18.48% of the vote said, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Abingdon.”
Craig received 16.28% of the vote and expressed an interest Tuesday night in continuing his public service. He said he would be “willing to serve in any way that I can.”
This month’s avalanche of absentee ballots mirrored — usually within a couple of percentage points — the final outcomes of local races both here and across Virginia.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, state and local officials urged voters to use absentee ballots and “vote from home,” rather than congregating at polling places on Election Day in May’s series of more than 100 city and town elections across the state. A COVID-19 exemption was even added to expedite the process — since current law requires voters to give a reason why they cannot appear on Election Day to cast their ballot.
The result was a high percentage of absentee votes locally and in towns and cities across the region and state. And those votes — which were typically reported first — foretold winners and margins of victory.
Among towns, the Abingdon Town Council voting percentages varied by less than two percentage points between absentee and final totals.
Top vote-getter Amanda Pillion received 30.5% of absentee votes and 31.1% of the final total in a five-way race for two seats. She received 32.2% of votes cast on Tuesday. Anderson got 29.4% of Tuesday’s votes after receiving 24.1% of absentee votes to finish with 25.8% of the total votes cast.
About two-thirds of the votes were cast in absentee ballots.
