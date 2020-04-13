By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Richlands, Va. – Easter may have brought a feeling of Déjà vu to some residents of Richlands.
Heavy rain during the evening of April 12 and early morning hours of April 13 led to flooding in some part of town. Around 5:13 a.m. the town called personnel and begun asking residents in flood prone areas to voluntarily evacuate.
That was based on reports from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg and town officials. Town officials reported that the Clinch River was out of its banks and rising and up to two inches of rain had been observed since midnight.
The report said several roads were under water and the water was encroaching on homes and businesses along the river. The river was reaching flood stage an hour later and shortly after that town crews closed Matney Road, Laramie Road, River Road, Allegheny Street, Fourth Street, Buskill Avenue, Page Street, Patton Road, Shenandoah Avenue, Burnette Street, Patterson Street and Critterville.
Voluntary evacuations were underway in the Brooklyn Addition and East First Street. The flash flood warning from the National Weather Service was in effect until 8:15 a.m.
Unlike the February flooding that was confined to the Richlands area there were reports of flooding throughout Tazewell County this time. Bandy, Baptist Valley, Thompson Valley and the Cove were all experiencing flood waters in the early morning hours.
Hog Back Road in the Cove was reportedly completely underwater. County EMS was also out checking damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.