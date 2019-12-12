police lights

***UPDATE 1:26 p.m.***

Law enforcement have cleared the area in question. All schedules will resume has normal.

-------------

Police are investigating a written threat found at Marion Senior High School on Thursday.

An alert went out just after 12:30 p.m. notifying parents that the threat was found on a wall inside a restroom. The  threat was specific to an area outside the building, the alert noted.

Students in that area were moved to the main building and law enforcement was called in to investigate.

All students are safe and the school day will continue as scheduled.

