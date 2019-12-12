Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED INTO THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. LOCALLY HIGHER ICE AMOUNTS ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE. * WHERE...THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE. BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, AND LESSER USED SECONDARY ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&