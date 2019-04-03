Southern essayist Hal Crowther will speak at the Washington County Public Library’s “Sunday with Friends” series this weekend.
Crowther’s new book, “Freedom Fighters and Hell Raisers,” collects profiles on a generation of modern Southerners who have recently passed away — Molly Ivins, James Dickey, John Hope Franklin, Doc Watson, Judy Bonds and others.
Crowther’s commentary has been published in Time magazine, the Atlanta Constitution, the Oxford American and others and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle prize for criticism in nonfiction. His other collections include “Unarmed but Dangerous,” “Cathedrals of Kudzu,” “Gather at the River” and “An Infuriating American.”
Crowther lives with his wife, Appalachian writer Lee Smith, in Hillsborough, North Carolina.
Sunday with Friends starts at 3 p.m. on Sundays at the Washington County Public Library. The event is free and will include a reception, book sale and signing. Credit cards are accepted. For more information on Crowther’s appearance on April 7, call 276-676-6298 or visit www.wcpl.net.
