For the past four decades, Eugene Wolf has entertained and enlightened audiences as a musician, actor, storyteller and playwright.
The 65-year-old Abingdon resident now has some advice for coping with life in the uncertain age of COVID-19.
“Breath [is] the connector between the earthly and the divine,” Wolf said.
Wolf knows all about perseverance. He has Type 1 diabetes and has survived double bypass heart surgery.
During a self-imposed home confinement that has now reached 38 straight days, Wolf said his creative energy has been shifting.
“This downtime is allowing my soul and spirit to counter the craziness that is an artist’s life. And the things I’m learning are asking me to channel them into my art,” Wolf said. “I’m also a little stir-crazy from being cooped up.”
In his trademark charismatic style, Wolf has been reaching out to his fans in the form of song and through a couple of “silly” videos.
“I’m a performer, and I need and love to perform,” Wolf said. “I prefer performing for an audience, but making videos and livestreaming has been rewarding.”
Scott Pleasant, a former regular at the Down Home music venue in Johnson City, recently invited Wolf to chip in with his virtual band.
“And I sang lead on the song ‘You’re Only Lonely,’” Wolf said. “Scott put the project together with seven to eight other musicians, and what a treat it has been to make this happen. I recorded my vocal in the basement in between dog barks, cat cries, birds chirping and chimes ringing.”
A Greeneville, Tennessee, native, Wolf studied music and theater at the University of Tennessee.
After paying his dues in various dinner theaters from 1980-82, Wolf found a home with The Road Company in Johnson City for six years. That famed theater ensemble performed original plays across Northeast Tennessee, far Southwest Virginia and beyond.
Since 1997, Wolf has been one of the most popular and versatile members of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon. He was inducted into the Barter Walk of Fame in 2019.
Over the past month, Wolf has been branching out mentally to ponder his role in the universe.
“I feel myself turning toward the spirit and asking myself, ‘Why am I here?’” Wolf said. “I am a student of Sufism and Rumi — the Persian poet has been mighty helpful. I’m looking for answers to big questions, and sometimes these questions aren’t answered quickly.”
Throughout his diverse career in the arts, Wolf has explored his regional roots in various ways.
He’s been a member of the award-winning singing duo The Brother Boys for 34 years. He appeared as country music pioneer A.P. Carter on the Barter stage and in the BBC documentary “Lost Highway.” And he has performed his biographical one-man show “The Book of Mamaw” over 50 times.
For now, Wolf is content to take on projects at a slower pace while focusing on the basics.
“I’m staying home for the sake of life itself. Mine and others,” Wolf said.
“This coronavirus has targeted our lungs and our breathing. I think there are some clues and lessons with our connection to our breath in mankind’s search to equalize this thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.