The holiday installment at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics will be an exhibition of giclee on canvas photographic works by gallery proprietor R. Dean Barr.
Barr’s love of photography and fine art pushed him to open his gallery for debut artists, “providing opportunity for the artist to have work seen and purchased by collectors,” he said.
His own work is about “the perspective of an image,” he said, which “can be influenced by emotions, physical angles or subject matter. This collection presents subject matter that could be considered mundane, in some aspects, but altered, abnormal perspective allows for a new way of seeing subject matter.
“A floating leaf, the look on a squirrel’s face, sensual ways sunlight filters through trees … this is what I do, this is who I am,” Barr said. “Historian, commentator, observer, photographer.”
His exhibition, “Different Perspective,” will open with a gala reception and art talk on Friday, Dec. 13, from 7-9 p.m. at The Gallery on 152 E. Main St. in Abingdon. All pieces in the collection will be offered for sale through Jan. 31, 2020.
For more information, call 276-628-1486 or visit barrphotographs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.