Tazewell, Va. – A local state of emergency was extended until May 15 at the April 21 meeting of the Tazewell Country Board of Supervisors.
While they extended the emergency declaration the board took no action on a proposed resolution asking local businesses to practice social distancing. Board Member Travis Hackworth said local businesses are already doing the things recommended in the resolution and he saw no need for it.
County Administrator Eric Young said the county will spend close to $100,000 in its efforts against the virus. He said grant applications have been filed with the Department of Housing and Community Development to get reimbursed for those expenses.
Young told the board that the four people in the county who had the virus have recovered and been released from quarantine. The people they had contact with have also been cleared.
He said estimates from the health department and the University of Virginia show the peak for this region to be the week of April 28. “If that is the case and there is a two week isolation period we should be recovering by May 15,’ he said.
Young also told the board that the county received 4,000 cotton masks from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and those are being distributed to the sheriff’s office, rescue workers, the regional jail and other front line people.
“These aren’t the N95’s they are plain cotton masks that an officer can give to someone they arrest or a rescue worker can give to a patient to wear while they are working with them,’ Young said. Board Chairman Charlie Stacy asked that some be made available to members of the public who wanted a mask and couldn’t afford one or find one in a timely manner.
Board member Tom Lester asked that the county post executive orders 53 and 55 on its website so the public and local businesses can see what are considered essential and nonessential businesses are and what the rules are for operating.
The board commended Young and the rest of the county staff for their handling of the situation. Young said county workers had gone above and beyond in responding to the challenge presented by the pandemic.
County offices will continue opening at noon on Mondays and closing at noon on Fridays until May 15. They will also remain closed to the public.
