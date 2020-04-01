ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s popular farmers market keeps going on Saturday mornings.
But don’t look for it at the Abingdon Market Pavilion.
That facility on Remsburg Drive has been closed to the public for several days by town officials, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
So the market has moved — with 10 vendors coming to Berry Home Center, 1090 Ole Berry Lane, as well as four more vendors at Wolf Farm Natural Elements, 25245 Lee Highway, near Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Still, this is not an open-air market, with customers coming to shop for whatever they want, said market manager David McLeish, 58.
“The Abingdon Farmers Market is finding ways to bring our customers their fresh vegetables, local meats and baked/canned goods,” McLeish said.
Both businesses have allowed market vendors to use their parking lots for customers to pick up preorders, McLeish said.
Some vendors are also meeting customers and making deliveries, McLeish said.
“I’ve gotten calls from customers who are wanting to know how they can continue to support the farmers,” McLeish said.
Of the market’s 65 registered vendors, 40 are food producers. The remaining 25 sell arts and crafts, but those are currently not allowed at the alternate locations, McLeish said, due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order to stay at home.
Both alternate locations are open 10 a.m. to noon. The Berry Home Center site includes goods by Richard Moyer and David King. The vendors at the Wolf Farm location include My Shepherd’s Farm of Rural Retreat, Virginia.
Additionally, McLeish said, “We have to maintain the 6-foot social distancing and try to keep it to 10 or fewer patrons at a time coming through.”
