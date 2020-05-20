MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A Meadowview farm-to-table restaurant is making plans to offer cooks an alternative to meal preparations while homebound during the coronavirus pandemic.
Steven Hopp, owner of the Harvest Table Restaurant in the town square, is in the creative stages of developing a line of takeout options that not only include conventional takeout but also put a new spin on cook-at-home meals.
“Our most exciting plan is to provide fresh and locally sourced cook-at-home meal kits, which would include ingredients for predesigned dinners plus instructions for cooking,” said Hopp. “This could include ingredients sized for a couple or for a designated number of people, such as a family. Or these might be simple-to-prepare one-pan meals.”
While the restaurant is currently closed for sit-down dining, Hopp plans to launch the creative meal kit service within the next month.
The meal kit industry has become a big business in the last decade, with numerous companies competing throughout the country. The coronavirus pandemic has given consumers another reason to love the convenience and quality of the preportioned meals prepared in their own kitchens.
Typically, a meal kit consists of all the ingredients needed to cook a meal, including meat, vegetables, sauces and spices. The consumer mixes the ingredients, following the enclosed instructions. Some ingredients may come partially prepared.
Hopp said their version of meal kits will focus on locally sourced food.
“It’s a food-based, nutrient-dense, grab-and-go kind of thing,” said Hopp, who believes moving to a “healthy in a hurry” menu will be the answer for a lot of cooks who want to eat healthy without all the fuss.
Hopp said creating the meal kits is a way to answer the needs of cooks stuck at home during the pandemic as well as staying true to the restaurant’s mission to focus on serving locally grown food as a benefit to local growers.
“Keeping the dollars in our community is important to us,” he said.
The beauty of meal kits, he explained, is fresh ingredients and all of the supplies needed to make the entree are packed in a box and ready for pickup.
“When you’re dealing with conventional takeout, by the time you get home, the food is cold. But meal kits allow you to use our instructions and put it straight into the oven for a hot-from-the-oven meal.
“This allows someone else to do the substantial part of the work,” said Hopp.
People are cooking more during the pandemic, and that is opening up a new market for the restaurant owner.
“A lot of people are spending more time cooking, but many don’t have a lot of time to prepare complicated meals. So, I’m thinking, ‘Why don’t we connect local food to that kind of buyer?’”
Hopp is seeking kitchen workers creative in meal design, basing plans on seasonally available local food. “We are looking for all members of a new creative kitchen team, including a chef or team manager, sous and line chefs and bakers.”
Different versions of meal kits may include a basket of local meat and produce for the creative cook who wants to experiment in the kitchen. “Or it can be a box of all the ingredients — and instructions — needed to make dinner in minutes. And we can add a bottle of local cider to go along with it.”
The restaurant will continue to offer conventional takeout orders, which would include regular menu items consistent with what they have offered in the past, such as pizzas, burgers or single dinners such as baked trout or other entrees.
“We also plan to work with our network of local farmers to assemble produce boxes, which would be prepared boxes of fresh ingredients from our farm and potentially a few of our other popular suppliers. This would work much like a one-time Community Supported Agriculture box with seasonal and local produce and other items,” said the restaurant owner.
People are changing the way they shop and eat because of the pandemic. Hopp believes local consumers will be on board with purchasing meal kits that offer restaurant-quality food served at home.
Hopp thinks the coronavirus will change restaurants for a long time to come.
“When restaurants do reopen, I don’t think sit-down restaurants will explode very quickly. I think people are going to be cautious. The sit-down dining was the norm, but the pandemic has given us a chance to rethink and reinvent new ways to operate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.