...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...WEST VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA.. NEW RIVER NEAR GALAX AFFECTING CARROLL...CITY OF GALAX AND GRAYSON COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL... CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY RAINFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES SINCE TUESDAY, COMBINED WITH ANOTHER 2 TO 4 INCHES INTO THURSDAY WILL RESULT IN FLOODING ALONG AREA RIVERS, SOME REACHING MODERATE AND MAJOR FLOOD STAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY LATE THIS EVENING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA. * FROM AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * AT 04PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.7 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 11.0 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 10.0 FEET...WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP ALONG PORTIONS OF CLARKS FERRY ROAD, ROUTE 653. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 11.3 FEET ON APR 13 2020. &&