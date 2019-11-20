Marion Senior High School senior Harrison Stewart is the 2019 Barter Theatre Young Playwrights Festival runner-up for his original play Dirty Laundry, a satire of televised news. This is Stewart’s second time having an original play honored and staged by Barter Professionals.
In August, high school teachers from schools in Virginia and East Tennessee met with Barter Playwright-in-Residence Catherine Bush. She gave the teachers a crash course in teaching writing for the stage. The teachers spent the next six weeks helping their students create original, 10-minute scripts. This year, 506 original scripts were submitted.
Barter actors and Bush critique each play and narrow the field to semi-finalists, finalists, five honorable mentions, and third, second and first place. The top eight plays are performed for the students and the public.
Along with Stewart’s second place finish, five other MSHS students were semi-finalists: Lily Gray, Ryley Sawyer, Madyson Arnold, Allison Bickley and Brantley Oakley.
“I can’t be happier for all involved,” said Todd Necessary, instructor for theatre and forensics at MSHS. “Some, like Madyson, Brantley, and Allison, are first time playwrights. Lily, Ryley, and Harrison have written in previous years. Harrison has such a unique perspective, contagiously dry wit, and a gift for crafting comedic dialogue. I am also very appreciative of Barter Theatre for offering this outlet for students and teachers. Barter offers the only in-service in the area for theatre arts teachers.”
“As a writer, you tend to compare what you’ve currently written to past works, hoping that you haven’t lost your touch,” said Harrison Stewart. “I got top eight in Barter’s YPF my first year, and worried that after two years of disappointments that maybe I had already peaked. I kept telling myself that I had to at least win one more time, and I hoped to make a comeback my senior year. Sure enough, I got top eight this year, and even got second overall, better than my freshman year. The YPF has given me the greatest opportunity to hone my skills for what I hope will be a future in screenwriting. I was honored to have been placed so highly by Barter, and been given a platform for my writing.”
