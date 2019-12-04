Tis the season to be jolly, and Wytheville is ready for some fun. This coming weekend is a festive one in town, full of joy and merriment for everyone.
“We hope everyone will come out and celebrate with us to kick off the countdown to Christmas,” said Todd Wolford, executive director of Downtown Wytheville Inc., primary sponsor of the event. “New this year, we will be adding a Touch-a-Truck event featuring the Wytheville Fire Department, which will be followed by a new addition as Shentel will be hosting a Pig Drop for a chance to win eight to 10 Christmas hams. We hope everyone will come out and support our events so we can keep growing and offering them year after year.”
The fun begins on Friday with a two-day Christmas celebration. On Friday at Wither’s Park, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., there will be carriage rides, live music and a tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Hot cocoa, cider and tea will be for sold.
From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a choir and musicians performing carols, along with food and beverage vendors. Confirmed vendors are Crepe House & Creamery serving coffee, hot cocoa and caramel apple cider, Olykoek serving fresh donuts and Lakes to Florida Grill.
Nearby at the Heritage Preservation Center, 115 W. Spiller St., the Wythe Arts Council kicks off its Fifth Annual Festival of Trees. This year’s theme is
“Christmas Past and Present.”
Also, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Bolling Wilson Hotel will host a party with cookies, cocoa, Frosty and Santa.
On Saturday, Santa Claus will visit the Fourth Street Civic Center from 1 to 4 p.m. At the same time, carriage rides will leave from the Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park parking area. From 4 to 6 p.m., both children and adults can get up close and personal with some emergency vehicles at the Touch-a-Truck event at Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park.
Also on Saturday, the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and St. John’s Episcopal Church, 275 E. Main St., will have its popular Holly Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum, 205 Tazewell St., will host an Open House from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Guests will celebrate Christmas like it’s the early 1900s with Fannie and Kate Gibboney. There will be live holiday music by harpist Lori Ringley and light refreshments. Admission is free. The open house is co-sponsored by the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums and the Wythe County Historical Society.
Wytheville Department of Museums Director Frances Emerson said the museum is featuring Fannie and Kate Gibboney this year because “they are very interesting, talented women who were the great granddaughters of Dr. John Haller, who owned the Haller-Gibboney Rock House.”
Fannie (full name Frances) was a gifted artist and a professional photographer who had a studio in Wytheville. Kate married William Campbell of Bluefield and their daughter, Kathleen Campbell, was the last resident and owner of the Rock House.
“Thankfully, she sold it to the town to be used as a museum in 1967,” Emerson said.
The museum is in the process of process of developing a permanent exhibition on the women.
“We hope to have it ready by the first of the New Year,” Emerson said.
Wytheville’s Christmas celebration wraps up Saturday with the annual Christmas Parade on Main Street from 6 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past and Present.”
Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor said the town’s Christmas celebration signals the beginning of a festive season.
“I am so excited there are so many events for children and adults alike that will help us find that joy and peace of this holiday season,” the mayor said. “There is a tree-lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus, carriage rides, shopping, farmers market, Arts Council Christmas trees , museum activities, and of course the Christmas Parade. All of these fun activities lead to connectivity with family, neighbors and our businesses. This is what community is all about. I would like to personally thank the Christmas Planning Committee, they worked very hard not just planning all these fun events but also how to keep us all safe.”
Here is a schedule of events:
Friday, Dec. 6, at Withers Park
Events will be held in Withers Park
• Carriage Rides, 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Pricing: $10/adults, children 12 & under ride free when accompanied by paying adult)
• Caroling and Performances from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Wythe Arts Council Festival of Trees from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Heritage Preservation Center
• Tree Lighting Ceremony with Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor at 7 p.m.
Food & hot beverage vendors will be located throughout the park. Also, Santa and Frosty will be at the Bolling Wilson Hotel with cocoa and cookies from 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7, in Downtown Wytheville
• Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, 1 to 4 p.m. at the 4th Street Civic Center.
• Carriage Rides, 1 to 4 p.m., leaving from the parking area of Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park. Cost: $10/adult. Children ages 12 & under ride free if accompanied by paying adult.
• Touch-a-Truck at Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park parking lot. Hosted by the Wytheville Fire Department.
• Wytheville Farmers Market open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Pig Drop Christmas Ham Giveaway by Shentel at 3:30 p.m. Eight to 10 hams will be given away. Must be present to win. Register at Visit with Santa.
• Holly Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 275 E. Main St.
• Festival of Trees hosted by the Wythe Arts Council at the Heritage Preservation Center, 115 W. Spiller St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Rock House Museum Christmas Open House, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Rock House Museum. Music by harpist Lori Ringley, light refreshments, free admission.
• Christmas Open House at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 5 p.m.
• One-Year Anniversary Celebration at Local Artists and Sellers, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 100 W. Main St. The art gallery welcomes Yulia Savenko, a Ukranian woman who lives in New York City and makes traditional Ukranian macramé.
• Christmas Parade on Main Street, 6 p.m. Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m.
