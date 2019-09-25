ABINGDON, Va. — As many as 1,500 students in Washington and surrounding counties visited the Abingdon Muster Grounds last week for hands-on lessons in local history.
The Call to Arms: An Overmountain Victory Celebration is an educational program for fourth-grade students that focuses on the Overmountain Men, the Battle of Kings Mountain and backcountry Colonial life and history in Southwest Virginia.
The annual celebration coincided with the 239th anniversary of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a military engagement between Patriot and Loyalist militias during the Southern Campaign of the American Revolutionary War.
Over a three-day period, the students rotated through 17 educational stations with different activities, all of which represent the "call to arms" when men of Washington County gathered at the Muster Grounds under Col. William Campbell during the American Revolutionary War in 1780.
The educational stations featured lessons in weaponry used during the Battle of Kings Mountain, Colonial music, fiber arts, Colonial games, woodworking, blacksmithing and more.
Members of the Black’s Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented information on Constitution Week, Sept. 17 through 23, which commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States on Sept. 17, 1787.
The students’ observations during the event resulted in a variety of candid remarks.
Preston, from James McCall’s fourth-grade class at Abingdon Elementary, said, “Back then the soldiers had only one set of clothes.”
Classmate Maggie said, “I learned how the soldier had to take care of his horse and (the soldiers) used drums to communicate with each other.”
“You can make butter from milk,” said Chris, another participant from McCall’s classroom.
Fourth-grade student Riley said, “I learned that the whole family had to help mom make the clothes.”
“You have to use a wheel to make sheep wool strong,” added Riley.
According to Leighann Hunter, superintendent of the Muster Grounds, the annual program for school students began in 2005 as an interactive approach to teaching history that corresponds to Standards of Learning (SOL) requirements.
“Some of the first elementary students who came to this event have since graduated from college,” said Hunter. “Every fourth-grade student in the area has heard the Call to Arms program here at least one time.”
Before leaving the grounds, the students ended their visits by hiking a portion of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail before boarding buses to return to their schools.
Hunter said the event is always a positive experience for the students. “It gives the children opportunities to learn about history without having to study a textbook. The interpreters help to bring history alive, and the students find that type of learning a fun experience,” she said.
The program is sponsored by the Town of Abingdon in partnership with the National Park Service and volunteer groups, including the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, Black’s Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Gen. William Campbell Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
