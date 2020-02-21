The Virginia Supreme Court is expected to hear long-anticipated oral arguments in a case that takes up the county board of supervisor’s transparency next week.
The justices are set to hear arguments in the case Feb. 26. In the matter, Beverly Cole, both individually and as president on behalf of the non-profit Friends of the Smyth-Bland Regional Library, alleges that Smyth County Board of Supervisors violated the commonwealth’s sunshine law when its members discussed dissolving the Smyth-Bland Regional Library behind closed doors without properly disclosing the subject of their discussion.
Last week, the supervisors took up the case in another closed door session in which some board members apparently put forth the idea of settling the lawsuit. However, when supervisors returned to open session, they voted 5-2 to not settle and take the case to trial, retaining Jeff Campbell to represent them in the case.
Board Chair Judy Wyant and Vice Chair Lori Deel opposed the motion.
Campbell has represented the county in the case since its filing in the spring of 2018. However, he stepped down as county attorney at the end of December.
Late last year, Campbell, who is also an elected member of the House of Delegates, came under fire for using a special exemption that state law allows legislators who are attorneys to use when their General Assembly duties interfere with their legal work.
On April 20, 2018, Campbell filed a motion seeking a time extension because the General Assembly entered a Special Session to address a budget debate. On May 17, 2018, the court gave the appellees until 30 days after the 2018 special session adjourned to respond to the Friends’ appeal. However, that special session and a second later one technically remain ongoing.
Normally, appellees have 25 days to file a response once an appeal is granted and filed.
Late last year, Marion attorney Paul Morrison, who represents Cole, asked the court to address the delay, noting that “over 500 days have elapsed.” Morrison noted in his motion that Campbell has been at work in the court system, “appearing regularly as counsel of record in cases he chooses to pursue.” Using records from the state Supreme Court, Morrison noted in his documentation that, from Aug. 1, 2018 until Aug. 1, 2019, Campbell has appeared in 186 cases in Smyth County courts.
The court agreed to hear arguments on Morrison’s motion, but in November Campbell filed a response and the case is now scheduled for arguments.
The General Assembly, however, is in session. This session is not scheduled to end until March 7.
Nonetheless, Morrison believes that arguments will be heard on Feb. 26. The attorney said, “I would strenuously object to any attempt to continue it any longer. By Feb. 26, this case will have been pending for over 677 days…. “
In seeking the delay, Campbell relied upon Code Section 30.5, which applies not just to General Assembly sessions but also meetings of any legislature-created commission, council, committee or subcommittee. The section doesn’t make it easy on judges to deny such motions. It offers a strict rebuke of any court that doesn’t grant such continuances, saying, “The failure of any court, commission or other tribunal to allow such continuance when requested… shall constitute reversible error.”
Earlier this month, Campbell’s use of the exemption received statewide attention when the Associated Press reported on Miranda McClure’s allegations that Campbell is abusing it to drag out a domestic violence case against her estranged NASCAR driver husband, Eric McClure, amid a divorce.
The AP reported: “Virginia court records cannot be comprehensively searched for every instance in which a legislator-lawyer uses the privilege. But in the limited set of records obtained by AP, Campbell appears more than any other attorney or legislator-lawyer. Those records cover only circuit court cases and don’t include two large northern Virginia jurisdictions that use their own case-management systems.”
At its essence, the Friends’ case claims that the supervisors “made illegal motions to hold closed door meetings which excluded the public, and that during those illegally convened meetings, the Board discussed dissolving the Smyth-Bland Regional Library.”
The supervisors’ case contends that “the adequacy of the Smyth County Board of Supervisors motions to enter into closed sessions are not properly before this Court…” and that the trial court ruled correctly when it found that “the discussions of the… supervisors were within the parameters of the legal matters exemption for closed meetings.”
The case, which alleges that the supervisors violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA), was first heard in Smyth County Circuit Court. Judge Sage B. Johnson’s ruling found in favor of the supervisors.
Of VFOIA, the Virginia Press Association says, “The VPA values an open and transparent government. We also value a vibrant and diverse press and an informed citizenry, which we believe are the pillars of a healthy democratic society. But most importantly, we value the public’s right to know…. One of the major ways both the press and citizens can keep tabs on their government is through the Freedom of Information Act. FOIA is the bedrock of government transparency, both at the state and federal levels. It ensures the right to know. The first line of the Virginia FOIA reads: ‘The statute ensures citizen access, with certain exceptions, to records and meetings of state and local government.’ It is that access to records and meetings that serve as pillars for a transparent and open government.”
Under the Virginia FOIA, governing bodies, such as the board of supervisors and town councils, can enter closed sessions to discuss matters specified in the act such as personnel, real estate acquisitions, and actual or probable litigation. To enter a closed session, the bodies must vote to do so in public session. The motion they vote on must, according to the law, identify the subject matter of the session, state its purpose and cite the applicable exemption.
