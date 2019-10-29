For all the contested local and state races in the November general election, the News & Messenger asked the candidates several questions in writing and allowed them to respond in writing. Their responses are reported with minimal editing. Each candidate was limited to responses of 250 words to each question. Candidate responses are presented alphabetically.
Chip Shuler, incumbent
What are the issues you will focus on as sheriff?
DRUGS: My number one issue remains the drug problem. I have addressed drugs aggressively throughout my first term as sheriff, over 700 people arrested in the first 3½ years. I will continue our partnership with the DEA Task Force to enhance our enforcement efforts. I am currently involved with our faith-based community, mental health agencies, and health care organizations to provide treatment options to addicts hoping to heal our community; I am excited to keep working toward this goal. I will continue to provide the DARE program to educate our youth about the dangers of drug abuse.
SENIORS & CHILDREN: I will do everything in my power to protect our senior citizens and our children. I will continue our computer crimes unit, working to protect our children and senior citizens from predators. I will continue to keep our senior citizens informed of the most current scams and dangers that specifically target them. I will continue to provide School Resource Officers to insure a safe school environment for students and staff. I was successful in getting an SRO in every school.
BUDGET: I will continue to find resources to contribute back to the county budget; state and federal grants, fine collections, asset forfeitures, and military surplus. I have, in my first term as sheriff saved taxpayers over $2.5 million with fine collections, asset forfeitures, grant awards and military surplus equipment. Considering the total budget for Smyth County (all departments), my office uses less than 2 percent of local tax dollars.
How can a sheriff build and maintain a good relationship with the community?
I believe that public trust comes with our citizens having confidence in their law enforcement; that confidence is gained through honest and competent leadership. As sheriff I have the experience, training, and proven skills to lead. I believe in having a professional and well-trained staff that the public can trust. I expect deputies to treat the public with courtesy and respect. I feel that community involvement is paramount; I have personally conducted 87 active shooter/drug awareness programs and attended over 90 church, community, and civic meetings throughout Smyth County since 2016. I provide free Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) classes and dropped my portion of fees to get a CHP to show citizens my support of the 2nd Amendment. My deputies live within the county borders and are men and women that have ties to their community. I have, and will continue to keep an open door policy (no appointment needed) for citizens. I have a listed home telephone number. My email, and social media sites, for home/work are public. I am always attentive to citizens any time they wish to talk. I believe as your sheriff I’m never off duty. I also believe that appearance is crucial; I require patrol deputies to be in uniform and operate a marked sheriff’s vehicle. I assign deputies to do public speaking engagements and attend public events for security and visibility. Every call for service is important to me and my office responds to every call; I believe I have public trust.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education.
I am a lifelong resident of the Sugar Grove community. I am married to Brenda Medley Shuler; I have a daughter, one son and daughter-in-law, and two wonderful grandchildren. My employment began with the home construction business during my teenage years. I worked at Merillat Industries after high school; realizing that I needed more education, I worked security at Brunswick Corporation while attending Wytheville Community College. I started my employment with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office in December 1983 as a part-time dispatcher/jailer becoming full time in September 1984.
I have worked continuously for the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, serving under three sheriffs as a dispatcher, jailer, DARE officer (first for Smyth County), court security, patrol, investigations, administration, and sheriff. I am a graduate of Marion Senior High School and WCC. I also graduated from the Virginia Forensic Science Academy, FBI National Academy, and the National Sheriff’s Institute. I received my Sheriff’s Certification from the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute and Virginia Commonwealth’s University. I have led homicide investigations, major drug investigations, and major child abuse investigations among numerous other crimes. I was Virginia Crime Scene Officer of the year 2005. I am a Department of Criminal Justice instructor and on the executive board (chairman 2018/2019) at the Police Academy. I was recently elected to serve as Region I Representative by the Virginia Sheriff’s Association. I lead the largest law enforcement agency in Smyth County with pride, dignity, and hope that we are a positive reflection of our community.
Kevin Testerman
What are the issues you will focus on as sheriff?
As sheriff, I will focus on the current drug epidemic in our county as my first priority. I feel that we need to bring in extra resources from other agencies such as the Virginia State Police (VSP). Our sheriff’s office was asked to join a drug task force with VSP and they did not. I feel that VSP could be a great asset to help us focus more on our drug epidemic. The amount of resources they have and the additional man power they can provide would be astronomical in our battle against drugs.
I will start work on having the agency accredited. With accreditation comes policy and procedure practices that will provide proficiency and effectiveness in today’s law enforcement environment. We must be willing to adapt to today’s ever changing demands of law enforcement operations to achieve these. Smyth County will be a premier agency in the region and state once accreditation is achieved. The citizens will ultimately benefit from this additional recognition.
I will work on making the relationships stronger among agencies. I will hold monthly, if not weekly, meetings with agency heads to discuss what is happening in the towns and counties. We must stay in contact with each agency to stay on top of what is happening there.
How can a sheriff build and maintain a good relationship with the community?
I feel the sheriff can build and maintain a relationship with the community by being very involved in the community by being a visible and working sheriff. My key campaign platform plank is that I will be “The Next People’s Sheriff.” The sheriff should be out daily with the citizens to hear their concerns. I want to establish zones for deputies to work in and to get to know the communities by being outside the car and visible. I have found that knocking on doors during the election process is a very good way to meet people and discuss concerns. I would like for officers to do the same and get to know the people. I will establish a community board made up of several people in a community and have a spokesperson from each community to communicate with on a regular basis and have regular meetings with the board and the community. As sheriff, I will work to ensure that no community is left behind and that every community feels like their sheriff’s office is responsive to their needs.
I feel that volunteering is important to get to know your community on a personal level. I currently volunteer with the Marion Civitan Club, National Wild Turkey Federation, and I was a bell ringer this past year raising money for the Salvation Army and it was probably one of the most rewarding endeavors in which I have participated!
I plan on being approachable and reachable at all times. I will continue attending sporting events, fairs, festivals, and various events throughout the county.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education.
I am a lifelong resident of Marion. I have been married for 25 years to Tina Testerman with no children.
I started working at Walmart my senior year of high school and was promoted to a full-time department manager and attended Marion Senior High School full time during this time also. I have worked in retail, wholesale, manufacturing and law enforcement. The life experiences I gained in each of these occupations helped prepare me for my career in law enforcement. I have always said that years of being in the private sector helped me to perform my law enforcement job better because I know firsthand what the expectations of a citizen are when it comes to police involvement. I am very proud of my blue collar work history.
Two years working at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office; 18 plus years patrol experience; under two years patrol lieutenant, Chilhowie Police Department; under five years patrol sergeant, Marion Police Department; currently serve with the Marion Police Department.
Marion Senior High School graduate; Smyth County Vocational School graduate, Industrial Maintenance; 75th Basic Law Enforcement Class, Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy 2001; general and firearms instructor at SVCJTA; Certified Less Lethal Instructor; First line supervisor training; Cultural diversity training; Active shooter training; Division of Forensic Science, Certified Alcohol Breath Test Operator; Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC); Crisis Management for School-Based Incidents by RDPC; Mass Fatalities Planning and Response for Rural Communities by RDPC; Over 1,000 hours in police training.
