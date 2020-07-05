Richlands, Va. - The northwestern district member of Tazewell County’s Board of Supervisors has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Travis Hackworth issued a statement July 5 saying he had tested positive for the virus after being tested in the emergency room at Clinch Valley Medical Center. Hackworth said he started feeling achy July 2 but chalked it to too much time in the sun.
He monitored his temperature and said it was never over 98.7. He took the test after his son, Levi Hackworth woke up with a fervor of 100, aching and coughing.
Hackworth, his son and his wife all took the test with his the only one showing a positive result. Hackworth said he felt relatively well other than lethargy and aching and was hopeful his is a mild case. He will be isolated for two weeks and has already begun the process of contacting people he has been around since June 30.
The supervisor said he did not know of anyone he had been around having the virus. He said he had traveled out of town to Sieverville and Holden Beach but was in contact with a small number of people on those trips.
