The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its deadline through Friday to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2020.
The DMC program provides relief to dairy producers when milk prices drop or feed costs rise above or below a set amount, which helps protect farmers from damage from tariffs, weather or other unexpected impacts.
The original deadline to apply for coverage was Dec. 13, but now applications will be accepted through Dec. 20.
“2019 has challenged the country’s ag sector — prevented or late planting followed by a delayed harvest has been further complicated by wet and cold weather,” said Bill Northey, USDA undersecretary for farm production and conservation. “We hope this deadline extension will allow producers the opportunity to participate in these important programs.”
For more information, visit the DMC webpage or a local Farm Service Agency office. Call the Washington-Smyth County office at 276-628-8186.
