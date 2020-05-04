Wytheville police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a local trailer park that injured a female resident.
According to a press release, the woman -- unidentified because of the active investigation -- sustained gunshot wounds to her left arm and abdomen and was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital for treatment.
Officers found the injured woman after responding to an 11:26 p.m. shots fired call at the Mountain View Trailer Park located at 505 Holston Road. She lived at the trailer park and was outside when shot, police said.
After talking to witnesses at the scene, police from multiple agencies began looking for suspects and their vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle was eventually stopped, and the juveniles inside were detained, police said.
Officers recovered two firearms.
Police said three vehicles, including the suspect vehicle, were hit by gunfire.
“Officers canvassed the trailer park checking the well-being of tenants and no other damage or injuries were reported,” the press release said. “Anyone with further information should contact the Wytheville Police Department at 276-223-3300.”
No charges have been placed, and the investigating is ongoing, police said.
