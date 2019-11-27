Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINS THE SOUTHERN SHENADOAH, AND ROANOKE VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&