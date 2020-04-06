Wythe County now has five confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Wythe County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford.
Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught posted online that one patient is being hospitalized outside of Wythe County.
The Mount Rogers Health District announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in Wythe County on March 27. The second case was confirmed March 31 and the third case this weekend. The fourth and fifth cases were confirmed Monday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.