ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon nonprofit organization whose mission is to make the downtown a vibrant, welcoming place is asking local artists to submit design ideas for a custom T-shirt for the town of Abingdon.
The locally created shirts will be available for sale as early as this spring.
“There’s not anything like this currently in the town, and having worked with tourism for many years, it’s something I’ve seen a lot of requests for,” said Nicole Childress, director of Abingdon Main Street.
“We are filling that gap in the market, providing merchandise to our residents as well as for tourists.”
The creation of a souvenir shop — customers can eventually shop online — will also serve as a way to sustain Abingdon Main Street, an Abingdon nonprofit organization that is making a comeback after funding from the town was cut last year.
“Money from the T-shirt sales will go toward facade improvements and promoting activities and events downtown,” Childress said. “In fact, funds we generate from any of our projects, initiatives or donations are reinvested right back into the community.”
The director plans to make arrangements with downtown businesses to sell the T-shirts in stores in Main Street’s footprint, which runs from the William King Museum of Art to Zazzy’z Coffeehouse.
With Abingdon Main Street covering the printing costs of the shirts, proceeds from sales will benefit the downtown businesses and the nonprofit organization.
The front of the T-shirt will feature the artist’s design, and the back of the shirt will have the logo for Abingdon Main Street.
“I’d like the design to highlight what makes Abingdon special, such as our dramatic and culinary art scene. We have more restaurants per capita than New York. We only have 8,000 people in town, but there are 30 restaurants here.”
The artist of the winning T-shirt design will receive $150 for their work.
The contest is open to anyone and all ages.
The contest, which launched March 1, will close March 31, at which time a committee will choose the winning design.
“This is open to any art medium, from graphic design to watercolor and any skill level. There are so many different ways you can go with it, from spelling out ‘Abingdon’ with building shapes in town, to creating a tagline. With so many artistic people in the area, we are looking forward to seeing what people come up with,” said Childress.
To enter the contest, participants must pick up an entry form — available at the Barter Theatre Box Office, Abingdon Olive Oil Co., 149 Sweets and Blue Hills Market.
“This project will also direct people into our small businesses along Main Street. We’re all guilty of not taking advantage of businesses right here in our own town. If you talk to business owners, the bulk of their clientele is from tourists — not locals. I think this project will change that and encourage the community to check out what we have downtown,” said the director.
“I think people have the wrong perception of downtown businesses. A recent survey we did showed that people think the downtown businesses are elitist and expensive, but that’s not the case,” said Childress. “There are a wide variety of shops in town with goods and services at all price points.
“We want Abingdon to feel like a good community place for everyone.”
Participants can choose from three ways to submit their T-shirt designs. They can send their digital designs online to abingdonmainstreet@gmail.com; mail a paper copy of the designs to P.O. Box 1231, Abingdon, Virginia; or drop off their designs at any of the locations listed above.
