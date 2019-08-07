CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — Safety concerns are prompting the Cedar Bluff Police Department to make changes to the drop off method for students at Cedar Bluff Elementary School.
Police Chief Mike Brown and Interim Town Manager John Absher said last week that morning traffic at the school had become a problem and prompted a change in the traffic pattern. Brown said traffic on Cedar Valley Drive between 7:30 and 8 a.m. was very congested.
Under the new plan all vehicles going to the school must turn onto River Road at the old mill.
They will then take a left on Central Avenue and a right on to school property.
The department is asking that everyone pull up to the road as far as possible but not to park, or sit in their vehicle for a long period of time.
“The purpose of this is to pull up, drop off your child and go on your way without causing any congestion” Brown said.
All vehicles must turn right when re-entering Cedar Valley Drive in the mornings between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Brown said afternoon traffic patterns will not change.
Brown worked with the school’s new resource officer, T.J. Crabtree to develop the new traffic flow pattern which will start Aug. 19.
The town and school are working to make everyone aware of it.
Letters and maps have been sent to the parents and Crabtree attended the Aug. 6 orientation for pre-k and kindergarten students and will also attend the Aug. 13 orientation for the rest of the students. Someone will also be directing traffic every morning school is in session.
Absher said anyone with questions could call town hall at 276-964-4889 or the resource officer’s number that was in the letter sent to parents.
