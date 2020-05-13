Employees and volunteers at Carrington Place in Rural Retreat are working to make the view from inside the skilled nursing rehab center a little more pleasant for patients not allowed to personally visit with friends and family because of the threat of coronavirus exposure.
Activities director Cindy McKay said employees had seen where some nursing homes were painting hearts on windows, and liked the idea. So, they recruited artistic volunteers to paint the center’s windows. Residents voted on the theme, choosing between Disney characters, sports or their own idea.
“They chose Disney,” McKay said. “What’s not to love about a Disney character?”
All over the building, beloved characters like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Olaf, Ariel and Minnie Mouse, dance from window to window, much to the delight of residents and staff.
“It adds to some of the humdrum of this crazy virus,” McKay said, adding that residents have also enjoyed watching volunteers paint the characters. “With no visitors allowed, what place is better to take your mind off of things than the Magical Kingdom?”
Volunteers who have offered up their artistic talents include Dalton Anders, Morgan Whalen, Caleb Whalen and Johnee Bentley.
“It’s something I enjoy doing,” said Anders, a senior at Marion Senior High School, who plans to earn a nursing degree from Wytheville Community College and eventually become a registered nurse. “A friend in my nursing class works here and told me about it.”
Bentley, a senior at Rural Retreat High School, said she enjoys sharing her art with the community.
“And it’s nice for the residents,” she added.
Her sister, Morgan Whalen, and her husband, Caleb, have also painted some windows.
Bentley and Morgan’s mother works at Carrington Place in admissions.
“I love it,” said Morgan Whalen, who has taken art classes at Radford University and decorates cakes at the Wytheville Wal-Mart. “It was really fun and nice for the residents. It’s been hard for everyone with family and residents not being able to get together. It’s given them something to brighten their day.”
Carrington Place resident Michelle Anderson agrees. She said she loves the pictures and they brighten her day and everyone else’s day, too.
The goal is to paint every window at Carrington.
“The response has been great with the volunteers,” McKay said. “We provide some paint and others bring their own paint. They are pulling up pictures on their phones and painting them freehand. They are awesome.”
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.