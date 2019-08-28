EMORY, Va. — Plans to convert a Washington County historic chapel into a multiuse community center are gaining momentum, nearly a year after renovations were put on hold.
“It’s really a relief this is actually going to happen,” said Rachel Denham, president of Friends of Smyth Chapel Inc., a group of community citizens that has spent months working to help the vacant Smyth Chapel, built in 1892, find new life.
The chapel has been sitting empty since the Emory, Virginia, congregation disbanded in the early 2000s.
When Denham and other interested residents learned a few years ago the chapel was facing demolition after falling into disrepair, the group united to plan how they could save the historic building, which, at that time, was the property of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“We thought the church is way too pretty and historic for that to happen. There’s nothing like it around here,” said Denham. She pointed to the chapel’s two front doors that were used for women and men to enter and exit the chapel separately during the late 1800s and early 1900s. The chapel also features a steeple that holds a working bell that can be rung by pulling a rope.
“It’s a very pretty, simple and elegant country church, and we don’t have many of those left,” she said.
Generous donations
A year after the chapel’s leaning steeple and other structural repairs were made by Wallberg Construction Co. in Abingdon, members of Friends of Smyth Chapel Inc. were forced to suspend construction due to lack of funds.
A surprising turn of events changed the fate of the chapel when the nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization received a generous donation to cover a large part of the leftover construction costs.
Mary Hillman Trueblood and her husband Michael Trueblood, of St. Louis, Missouri, provided the generous donation toward the construction of an addition to the chapel. Mary Hillman Trueblood has fond memories of attending the chapel with her grandparents. Her grandfather, Dr. Rolfe Louis Hillman, served as a doctor on the campus of Emory & Henry College, retiring in 1955.
Rachel and Bob Denham contributed to the project as a whole, and George Whitley, of Abingdon, donated funds for the installation of a heat pump, both of which fulfilled the remaining costs needed to finish the project by the end of the year.
“These generous donations allowed us to sign the contract for construction that had been pending all this time,” said Denham.
“If we meet our goal of opening the end of December, maybe we’ll celebrate with a Christmas lighting party.”
Sharitz Builders, of Bristol, Virginia, is expected to begin construction the end of September.
Denham said the donations will pay for the construction of a detached addition behind the chapel, where a kitchen and two handicapped-accessible bathrooms will be available. A door at the back of the chapel will lead to the new addition.
The outside of the chapel will stay true to its original appearance. The inside sanctuary has received renovations that modernize the structure while keeping its vintage flavor alive.
Windows with the original glass were either kept or repaired. The original pews will provide seating around the walls, and open space will offer a flexible arrangement of tables and chairs. Original wooden floors will lend a rustic flavor to the building.
A platform previously used for the pulpit will be utilized for concerts and presentations. The 46-by-30-foot sanctuary will also be rewired to accommodate WiFi capabilities.
The chapel features a gambrel vaulted roofline inside the building with an A-frame roof on the exterior.
Property across the street from the chapel has been acquired by Friends of Smyth Chapel Inc. to accommodate parking.
The volunteer-run community center will be managed by Friends of Smyth Chapel Inc., a 12-member board of directors and many volunteers and supporters.
“We’re so excited this project is coming to fruition,” said Denham.
“We’re ready to get this show on the road.”
Fundraising yard sale
The community center will be used for a multitude of events, including weddings, parties, programs and music.
The nonprofit organization will host ongoing fundraising events throughout the year to sustain operations of the community center and to build better community awareness of the center.
A fundraiser yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, at Smyth Chapel at 30119 Smyth Chapel Road in Meadowview, near Emory & Henry College.
Members of the community are asked to bring their donated yard sale items between 3 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 4 and 5, to the chapel. Suggested donated items include household items, toys, sports equipment, games, books, kitchen items and gently used clothing.
Parking is available across the street from the chapel.
For more information about the yard sale, call 276-492-9942 or follow Friends-of-Smyth-Chapel on Facebook.
