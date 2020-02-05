A Marion woman will spend 10 days in jail following her guilty plea to a child abuse and neglect charge in Smyth County Circuit Court on Monday.
A grand jury indicted 23-year-old Shaina Natasha Schibinger last July.
The investigation began in January 2019, according to court documents, after Schibinger and her boyfriend, 32-year old Louis James Smith, took Smith’s preschool aged daughter to the emergency room for a broken right arm.
During the examination, the E.R. doctor noticed other injuries, including a large burn on the child’s thigh, and ordered additional X-Rays. Those X-Rays revealed other broken bones in the child’s left arm and hand. Further X-Ray’s performed at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City showed a break in the child’s jaw.
The complaint noted that the girl’s broken bones ranged from new to four-to-six weeks old.
During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the now four-year-old child told investigators that Schibinger had grabbed and twisted her arm and that her father had hit her in the jaw, according to the complaint.
The child also told investigators that her father put her in handcuffs and made her sleep in them. According to the complaint, ligature marks on the child’s wrists and ankles were observed.
During the investigation, the couple told police that the girl’s arm was injured by Schibinger’s daughter and that she was a self-harmer, however, the child told investigators that it was Schibinger and Smith who hurt her. The complaint noted that Smith and Schibinger were the child’s only caretakers and had failed to seek medical attention for her previous injuries.
When Circuit Court Judge Deanis Simmons inquired about the short jail sentence required by Schibinger’s plea agreement, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brendan Roche explained that a Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge had denied a motion under the relatively new Tender Years statute to use the child’s statements to investigators in place of court testimony.
Roche explained that being on the witness stand can be stressful for any four-year-old, much less one who’s experienced such trauma. He believed plea agreements were the best way to ensure convictions for the pair.
Before accepting the plea agreement, Simmons told Schibinger that should she find herself back in her court on similar charges, she should not expect to be shown the same leniency.
“Children deserve to be protected and feel secure,” Simmons said, not subjected to harm.
In addition to the 10-day jail sentence, Schibinger was also ordered to serve two years of probation, undergo a mental health assessment and complete an anger management course.
Smith received a similar sentence after pleading guilty in J&DR Court to an assault and battery against a family member charge. Smith was given a suspended jail sentence and probation, and was ordered to complete an anger management course.
Both defendants were also ordered to have no contact with the child, who Roche said was removed from the home when the investigation began.
In other court news, a Saltville man accused of touching a nine-year-old boy’s genitals while he slept pleaded guilty to an amended assault and battery charge on Monday.
Darrell Stacy DeBord, 56, was initially charged with aggravated sexual battery and was indicted last September.
According to court documents, police first began investigating after they received a complaint from the Department of Social Services. The boy, a family member of DeBord’s, told investigators that DeBord had come into the room where he was sleeping, laid down beside him and began touching him. The boy also told police that DeBord made vulgar comments to him and told the boy to keep it a secret.
DeBord entered an Alford plea to the misdemeanor charge Monday afternoon. An Alford plea is a guilty plea that allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict.
As part of his plea agreement, DeBord was given a 12-month suspended sentence and placed on unsupervised probation.
The boy’s mother, whose name is being withheld in an effort to protect the child’s identity, said prior to the hearing that she was disappointed with the plea agreement. She said while she was ok with DeBord pleading guilty to a lesser charge, she believed he should have gotten an active jail sentence.
Like in the Schibinger and Smith cases, Roche said he felt the agreement was the best way to ensure a conviction. He explained that while the Commonwealth only has to show probable cause in a preliminary hearing and to a grand jury, a trial would require them to prove DeBord’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
“After going through the preliminary hearing and reviewing the evidence that the Commonwealth had to put on before the court, we believed that we were going to have a very tough time proving this matter beyond a reasonable doubt,” Roche said.
During the hearing, DeBord, through his defense attorney, stipulated that if asked to do so, the Commonwealth could prove that DeBord was guilty of the amended assault and battery charge.
In addition to his suspended jail sentence and unsupervised probation, DeBord was also ordered to submit his DNA to a DNA database.
