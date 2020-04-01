GLADE SPRING, Va. — A Glade Spring businessman is utilizing his apparel and clothing manufacturing shop to make face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Curd, who owns and operates Lavelle Manufacturing in the town square, said production of the masks that are suitable for home use will begin this week.
Curd plans to employ at least five local seamstresses to produce 1,300 of the masks in the next two weeks.
“I’m trying to help create a few local jobs and at the same time keep my door open as a small business owner,” he said. “Now is the time to support our community while also supporting small business.”
Curd emphasized the masks he will produce will not be medical grade. “It’s only for people to use at home and for taking extra precautions while shopping at the grocery store.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends using a face mask if you’re taking care of a person suspected of having COVID-19 or if you’re sneezing or coughing. According to WHO, the masks may be more effective when used in combination with frequent hand-washing.
The business owner has already hired two production people to cut the fabric for the masks. He plans to hire an additional three skilled seamstresses to help assemble the masks on their sewing machines and sergers at home.
According to Curd, he consulted with chemists and scientists before coming up with a design for the masks.
The three-ply masks will feature an opening for another layer to be added for additional protection.
Made of cotton and muslin in various colors and versions, the masks will be reusable and washable, allowing people to disinfect them easily.
“After all of the masks are made, I will wash and sanitize them before distribution begins,” Curd said.
Masks sell for $10 to help offset the expenses fronted by Curd to get the project going. Curd has purchased 80 yards of fabrics and all the necessary supplies to kick-start the project.
He said donations from the public will help sustain his endeavors, allowing more masks to be made as long as they are needed. “Anyone who donates will receive two complimentary masks,” he said.
Donations can be made through Venmo @garicstephens, or by sending a check to Lavelle Manufacturing, P.O. Box 133, Glade Spring, Virginia 24340.
For anyone who wants to know how to make the masks at home for personal use, Curd is offering an online class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, that demonstrates the process. A fee of $30 will include a kit of supplies needed to complete three masks. The kits will include fabric, supplies and a care sheet on how to wash and sanitize the masks.
Participants will have ongoing access to the live online class for later viewing.
Customers who have paid the fee can access the online class at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/lavelle-manufacturing-3.
Curd will be available to answer questions following the class at garicstephens@gmail.com.
To purchase already-made masks for $10 each, find out more about how you can donate or take a class, contact Curd at www.lavellemanufacturing.com under the tab “COVID-19.”
Arrangements can be made to have the masks mailed or picked up outside the store in Glade Spring.
Contact Curd on Facebook, searching Lavelle Manufacturing: Making masks for the community project.
