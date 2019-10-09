The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia, will hold a forum for candidates in the upcoming November election on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
The candidates include incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow (Democrat) and challenger Nicole Price (Republican); four candidates for sheriff — Black Andis (Republican), Greg Hogston (Democrat), Rex Carter (independent) and Marty Berry (independent); commissioner of revenue candidates Mark Matney (Republican) and incumbent David Henry (Democrat); and Fred Parker, who is running unopposed for county treasurer.
