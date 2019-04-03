ABINGDON, Va. — More than $32,000 in business investment awards were given to local business owners who participated in the 2019 Washington County Business Challenge.
The Business Challenge is an ambitious business plan competition designed to attract entrepreneurs to start and expand business in the county.
According to Cathy Lowe, an organizing partner and executive director of the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, the Business Challenge has produced 24 startup and 20 expanding businesses since 2014.
“The 2019 Challenge was the largest class to date, and I was so excited to see such enthusiasm and creativity in one room,” said Lowe.
“We may have a new potential award in 2020 that will be sponsored by another private sector contributor.
“I believe the Washington County Business Plan Challenge is the most successful business development program in Virginia, and we gain momentum annually. Our success is due to an amazing partnership with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, as well as many other organizations that help us with planning the program.”
And the winners are…
Winners of the sixth annual competitive process were announced recently, awarding business investment grants for startup and existing businesses looking to expand with additional job creation in Washington County, Virginia, and the towns of Abingdon, Glade Spring and Damascus.
Business categories are Arts and Culture; Outdoor Recreation; Value Added Agriculture/Agritourism; Restaurants and Hospitality; Technology/Manufacturing/Research and Development; Retail and Support Services; and Light Manufacturing.
The winners of the Existing Business Expansion Awards are Build-A-Basket, first place; Abingdon Vineyards, second place; and The Gallery @ Barr Photographics, third place.
The Startup Business Awards went to Little Bits Baking Co. & Provisions, first place; Play Date, second place; and The Store @ Mendota, third place.
First-place winners received $5,000, second-place winners received $1,500, and third-place winners were awarded $500 each.
The Highlands Union Best Pitch Award of $1,500 went to Play Date for receiving the highest score from judges for “pitching” a business idea.
Papa Tom’s Cantina awarded $1,000 for the Most Knowledgeable Business Idea to Sarge’s Pay Lake & Campground.
Emory & Henry Business Innovation Award of $5,000 was given to Tumbling Creek Cider for placing with the highest overall score in the Glade Spring and Meadowview areas. The strongest preference for the winner is a for-profit business that will pursue continuing certification as a B Corporation and help foster economic and community development in the Glade Spring, Emory, Meadowview and Saltville corridor.
Private sector awards include one year of CPA services valued at $6,000, which includes hosted software, monthly bookkeeping/CFO service, quarterly financial review and annual tax planning and preparation provided by Spiegler Blevins & Co.
John Martin of Penn Stuart contributed the preparation and filing of the appropriate formation documents for a new business entity at an estimated $2,500 worth of services to the winner.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce awarded a one-year membership to all first-and second-place winners.
“The annual Business Challenge is a true community development project,” said Lowe.
“Our funding comes from the towns of Abingdon and Damascus, Washington County, Virginia, and the Washington County Industrial Development Authority.
“Emory & Henry became a contributor this year as a new funding partner and has committed to funding the Business Challenge again next year,” said Lowe.
J.J.’s Restaurant & Sports Bar/Papa Tom’s Cantina, and Highlands Union Bank also are private sector funding partners who contributed $3,500 to the challenge this year.
Bristol Herald Courier, Food City, Highlands Union Bank, Spiegler-Blevins and Penn Stuart have been in-kind sponsors since the program began in 2014, contributing more than $10,000 in in-kind services, she said.
