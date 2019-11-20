FALLS MILLS, Va. — Winters first blast didn’t stop county and state leaders from gathering to break ground for Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens new adult daycare center.
Swope Construction hopes to have the 8,400 square foot facility finished in 11 months. The $2.25 million project is located on the site of the former Falls Mills Elementary School.
The project is a partnership between AASC and Tazewell County. This is the third adult day center operated by AASC and will not only provide much-needed services to area seniors, but will have a major economic impact on the community.
“It will immediately create at least five jobs and up to 25 in the first five years. And these jobs will span all educational levels and skill levels — from high school diplomas to degreed medical professionals,’ AASC’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Beck said.
The new day center will provide day care, nutrition services, health care and socialization. The center will address the social determinants of health that affect so many of the area’s population.
“Over 30 percent of the population in this area is seniors in desperate need of the services this type of facility will provide. The Falls Mills Center will not only provide opportunities for socialization for older adults through the day care services, but will also be a gathering place for community events,’ AASC Executive Director Regina Sayers said.
Nationwide, adults 65 and older are 17 percent more likely to be socially isolated, with much higher percentages in this rural region of Southwest Virginia according to data from the AASC.
Tazewell County Northern District Board of Supervisors member Maggie Asbury reiterated the community element of the project that has been in the making for over six years.
“Projects like this really do take a village. It has been a collaborative effort of so many and we are all grateful for everyone’s support and patience,’ she said.
