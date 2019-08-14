ABINGDON, Va. — A 2020 Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Alcohol, Speed and Occupant Protection grant has been received by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The $90,097 grant includes $60,065 in federal funds, plus an in-kind match of $30,032, which will be paid through fuel costs and vehicle maintenance, according to a news release.
“Our Sheriff’s Office has been successful in receiving these competitive grants for the past 20 years,” said Sheriff Fred Newman. “Funds from this year’s grant will be utilized to provide training, overtime and off-duty pay for deputies to conduct radar enforcement projects, Click It or Ticket projects, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement, Checkpoint StrikeForce, U Drive U Text U Pay enforcement and saturation patrols throughout the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.