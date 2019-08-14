ABINGDON, Va. — A 2020 Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Alcohol, Speed and Occupant Protection grant has been received by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The $90,097 grant includes $60,065 in federal funds, plus an in-kind match of $30,032, which will be paid through fuel costs and vehicle maintenance, according to a news release.

“Our Sheriff’s Office has been successful in receiving these competitive grants for the past 20 years,” said Sheriff Fred Newman. “Funds from this year’s grant will be utilized to provide training, overtime and off-duty pay for deputies to conduct radar enforcement projects, Click It or Ticket projects, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement, Checkpoint StrikeForce, U Drive U Text U Pay enforcement and saturation patrols throughout the year.”

