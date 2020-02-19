ABINGDON, Va. — A bus loaded with Appalachian musicians will make its way to the state of Michoacán in Mexico next month for what organizer Doug Beatty calls “a cross-cultural migration of mountain music.”
The trip marks the third year the Abingdon entrepreneur has traveled with traditional bluegrass bands for a 10-day concert series called the Hummingbird International Music Festival on Lago de Pátzcuaro, a lake in the municipality of Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, Mexico.
Beatty gave the project the hummingbird name because of the birds’ prevalence in Mexico. “Turns out, our hummingbirds here in Appalachia migrate from Mexico,” he said.
Ancient natives of the Michoacán region, the Purhépecha, even crafted mosaics out of hummingbird feathers, which were highly prized luxury items.
The purpose of the concert jam series is to unite Appalachian and Mexican musicians, creating an outlet for a new genre of music as the musicians share and influence each other.
“It’s a musical collaboration between American musicians playing traditional Appalachian music and Purhépecha musicians playing their native version of Mexican music,” said Beatty.
“It’s a beautiful mixture of these two cultures,” he said.
The Purhépecha have lived in Michoacán for thousands of years but were plundered by Spanish conquistadors in the 1500s. Although the Purhépecha state did not survive, the Purhépecha language is still spoken by nearly 200,000 people in the region today.
“Some people have made comments that we’re building bridges over walls. I think it’s a nice thing to get together and see how much we have in common with the people in Mexico as opposed to our differences.
“The more I go there, the more I see how much we are the same.”
This year, Beatty and the musicians were invited to perform their concerts in the downtown central plaza at the state capital of Morelia, a city of just under a million people.
“This is a huge honor,” said Beatty. “I’ve been working toward this for four years. Morelia is almost 500 years old. It’s truly a medieval-looking town and home to a state theater, symphony, ballet and art museums.”
On May 9, Beatty will present the same music concert performed in Mexico at Latture Field in Abingdon during the Taco de Mayo taco festival.
“I would like to bring the Mexican musicians here, but current policies make it more difficult for them to travel to the United States; however, Mexican musicians who live in the area will join us for the concert.”
Beatty’s music project is drawing attention from people outside the region.
This year, a filmmaker from Atlanta, Georgia, has expressed interest in accompanying the group to Mexico. A doctoral student at the University of Ohio is writing a book on ethnomusicology and wants to include the Hummingbird Music Project in her writings. Ella Patrick, a Bristol, Virginia, artist, will produce canvases onstage during the concerts, painting what inspires her.
“At the end of the show, we will give the paintings to the hosting town as gifts,” said Beatty.
“Even a glass company from Texas that makes hummingbird feeders wants to be a sponsor.”
GoFundMe
The grassroots effort is not a money-making venture, said Beatty. “We have to spend money to get there.”
This year’s concert series is March 20 through March 30.
A GoFundMe campaign on Facebook usually raises half of the $10,000 to $15,000 needed to make the trip. Beatty said most of the money is used to pay for airfare. All artists and staff donate their time and talent to the project.
This year, the American bands chosen to represent Appalachia are CornMaiz, an old-time family string band from Kentucky, and Los Monarchs, a group created by Cruz Contreras, the founder of The Black Lillies, who will perform a wide variety of traditional Appalachian music.
Because a large number of people have requested to accompany the group to Mexico, Beatty is conducting a drawing to determine who will get to travel with them.
For every $25 donation made, donors will receive one opportunity to be chosen to join the group at the festival in Mexico. A donation of $50 gets two opportunities, $75 gets three opportunities, and so on.
A number will be assigned for each $25 donation.
Using a random number generator on a live Facebook stream, a number will be chosen and a winner announced on Sunday, Feb. 23.
The winner and a guest will receive paid airfare from the United States to Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.
The winner and guest will join the bands as they eat, rehearse and perform their native music at La Gloria de Los Ángeles in Tarerío, a vacation villa 14 miles outside of Pátzcuaro.
All lodging, transportation and meals with the performers and staff are included. A family in Mexico provides housing to the travelers and furnishes meals.
“This is a truly a unique and amazing opportunity to explore the real Mexico and its culture while also having the opportunity to go behind the scenes of an international music project,” said Beatty.
Abingdon-based project is born
“People are amazed to hear we do a project like this based in Abingdon,” said Beatty, proprietor of the Bone Fire Smokehouse in town.
The Hummingbird Music Project, a brainchild of Beatty, was inspired four years ago when he took a trip with his sister to visit a friend in Mexico.
“We ended up in the mountains of Michoacán on a lake called Pátzcuaro.
“Mexico is the real deal,” said Beatty. “You pull up to a cantino, and there sits a F-150 truck, Toyota 4Runner and two donkeys. Women in traditional dress walk around with cellphones. It’s a weird mesh of the old and the new all rolled into one,” he said.
“It reminded me of the coal communities in Appalachia where unemployment and poverty levels are high, everyone is related by marriage or birth, and the church is the center of the community, both spiritually and socially. Music and food tie everything together.
“I also noticed their bands look a lot like our bands here in the Appalachian Mountains.”
When the Mexican musicians said they had not heard bluegrass music, Beatty arranged to later take an Appalachian bluegrass band to Mexico in 2017, where they did unannounced flash concerts in town squares.
Over the years, the festival has grown to nine days long with seven concerts in six different cities.
Giving back
During their stay in Mexico, the Appalachian musicians conduct music workshops for the local Mexicans.
Though all of the shows are free to the public, tickets are sold to one show that benefits natives who need eye surgeries.
“A group of American doctors come to Mexico and perform the cataract surgeries. We funded six surgeries last year,” Beatty said.
The Hummingbird Music Project also offers economic benefits for the Appalachian area.
“Appalachian music is becoming well known throughout the country and in Europe. Mexico is an unexplored market for us.
“The Mexicans don’t have banjos there, so that could give a banjo company the opportunity to develop a market in Mexico.”
‘One big hoorah’
Beatty describes the Hummingbird Music Project as one of his greatest feats.
“I’ve had a pretty good run in my life. I’ve had great restaurants over the past 25 years. I’ve started lots of music festivals that are still running. I own Bone Fire, which is a destination restaurant in Abingdon.
“But, for me, this project is like that one big hoorah — it’s something bigger than me or any of the things I’ve done.”
To learn more about the Hummingbird Music Project, visit the website at www.hummingbirdmusicproject.com or keep up to date with posts on Facebook. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/the-hummingbird-music-project.
Doug Beatty can be contacted at 423-797-1647.
