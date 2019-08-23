Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said rumors of a reported rape threat from a Marion Senior High School student are untrue.
The sheriff said School Resource Officer Keith Jackson began investigating after school officials learned that nude photos had been exchanged between a female student and a male student, and that the male student had threatened to have sexual encounters with other girls.
Shuler said no reports of a threatened rape were ever made to school officials or to law enforcement and that no evidence of such a threat was found.
Shuler noted that the exchanges between the two students did not occur on school property.
Evidence in the investigation was turned over to the Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Friday night.
Possible child pornography distribution charges are pending against both students.
I would love to know how they don’t have the proof yet I do.
