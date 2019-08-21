GLADE SPRING, Va. — A wide range of topics on livestock forage will be presented when the Virginia Cooperative Extension hosts its Forage Field Day, an annual event that draws farmers and representatives of farm agencies from as many as 10 surrounding counties.
The fourth annual event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Virginia Tech Research Station in Glade Spring.
Participants are asked to call 276-676-6309 to let organizers reach an accurate headcount for a meal that will be provided to guests before the program.
According to Phil Blevins, Washington County extension agent, the purpose of the program is to better educate livestock producers about forage production and to show innovative practices and new forage species.
The program, which focuses on plant material eaten by grazing livestock, will include a presentation by Tom Lavelle of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in Wytheville, Virginia. Lavelle will discuss how to control the longhorn tick in cattle, sheep and other livestock — another new pest to deal with on the farm.
“The longhorn ticks are fairly new to this region, and, like any blood-sucking parasite, they have the potential to cause problems for cattle and other livestock,” said Blevins.
“We’ve not had much trouble that I can remember in my lifetime with ticks in this part of the world, but this new species of ticks can create real problems. The ticks are the size of small deer ticks. I’ve not seen any of these ticks in Washington County at this time.”
During the event, farmers will learn about forage, the most important component in the diets of livestock.
“Forages are the foundation of our livestock industry in Virginia,” said Blevins. “They are one of the most critical components of farming operations. Getting the right forage makes a big difference in the outcome of livestock.”
The program will feature an exhibit of a silage research plot that evaluates the yields of various corn silage varieties. The plot contains plants of 48 hybrids from nine different seed companies.
“We also will talk about fertility management — the amount of fertilizers needed for the growth of a silage corn crop,” said Blevins.
The test plot will include several varieties of cool season grasses for farmers to view. The varieties include nine orchard grass varieties, three novel endophyte fescue varieties, an endophyte-free fescue variety, two festulolium varieties, two meadow brome varieties, one timothy variety and one reed canary grass variety that is being tested.
“We will discuss how cool season grass hay yields are affected by nitrogen sources, pounds of nitrogen per acre and pounds of potash per acre,” he said.
“Nitrogen and potash are two of the most significant inputs in hay production for getting good yields. Because these two nutrients may be inadequate in some farming situations, we have conducted a research trial to compare the two sources of nitrogen and how each affects the yields of hay and the grasses farmers grow.”
Participants can be involved in discussions about whether hay wrapping is a smart investment for their farms.
Equipment dealers and representatives of seed companies will be on hand to talk with farmers.
For more information about Forage Field Day, call the Washington County Extension Office at 276-676-6309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.