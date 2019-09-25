ABINGDON, Va. — Money raised from this year’s Washington County Habitat for Humanity Gala will be used to build a new home in Glade Spring in 2020, according to Krystal Kayton, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
Kayton expects to raise as much as $12,000 from the gala, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Last year’s event garnered $10,000.
The third annual event is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Barns at Chip Ridge in Abingdon.
The gala attracts as many as 200 attendees each year. “We only have 200 tickets, so seats are limited,” said Kayton.
The theme for the fundraiser is “A Night in Italy,” featuring an Italian buffet.
“Every year has a different theme. The year 2017 was a luau, and 2018 was Western.”
Live music will be provided by WyldeHeart, one of the region’s top party bands, playing rock, pop, funk, country and rap.
Items for a silent auction include Barter Theatre tickets, a wine tour from Abingdon Winery, Mystery Gloves containing up to $300 in prizes and gift cards for a dinner and a movie.
Gift baskets are being donated by First Bank and Trust and Lowe’s.
Door prizes also will be awarded.
Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased by calling Kayton at 276-791-0622 or visiting the Facebook page for the Washington County Habitat for Humanity and clicking the link to buy online.
“Habitat’s annual gala is sure to be a night to remember — great food, wine and music, and all to benefit a great cause,” said the director.
