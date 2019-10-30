ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors chipped in $92,223 at last week’s meeting for a runway extension project at Virginia Highlands Airport.
The Airport Authority recently received an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant for $4,150,000 for the next phase of runway extension. That grant has been matched with $368,888 from the Virginia Department of Aviation.
Construction is being handled this fall by Bakers Construction Service of Bluff City, Tennessee.
In other business, the board approved spending $1,350 to buy the property where the Green Cove Solid Waste Station stands, near property recently set aside for a fire and rescue station at Green Cove.
Currently, the county has been leasing this property for $1,800 a year, said County Attorney Lucy Phillips. “This would allow the county to buy the property rather than lease it.”
The county also officially lifted the burn ban. “All I can say is the good Lord gave us enough rain to lift it,” said County Administrator Jason Berry.
