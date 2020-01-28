The Curves facility Krista Wyatt-Gollehon owns in Chilhowie was packed with supporters to hear a special announcement Thursday. They weren’t disappointed. Wyatt-Gollehon will now be helping people from Smyth County to New Zealand.
Wyatt-Gollehon now has an official Curves class to add to the workout of her members. These will be offered two days a week with two to four classes on those days. They will include cardio, dance, yoga and walking classes.
The first one she is launching next month is a cardio class. This class is a workout that is incorporated into the Curves 30-minute workout.
In February, her class through Curves will be playing in clubs throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand.
“I’m so excited for the amazing opportunity and can’t wait to start this full class in February!” she said.
Krista and her husband, Kim Gollehon, who is co-owner, opened Curves in Chilhowie about two and a half years ago. They have won awards for the business, doubling membership and earning Rookie of the Year their first year. Krista was invited to Seattle, Washington, last August to prepare for the special Curves classes that she will be offering.
Krista said she spent two exciting, fun and exhausting days on the set working out as participation in the promotion for the new classes. She appears in the videos that will be shown at Curves facilities throughout the country and in other countries showing members how to do the new moves.
At Curves in Chilhowie, the videos play on a big screen facing the workout area. During Thursday’s announcement event, Krista and her certified coach, Amanda McClure, demonstrated some of the moves and got attending members to join in.
Members had good things to say about the additional classes and Curves in general. Their comments on what Curves does for them included providing them with “me time,” serving as a “stress reliever,” promoting strength and better health, and helping with recovery from surgeries or health issues.
“We’re very happy with where Curves is going,” said Kim Gollehon. “To be part of a worldwide company is pretty great. Owning a business in Smyth County is challenging, and this challenge has been in working with so many individuals and meeting their needs. We help them get stronger. This has been the greatest part of her (Krista’s) journey. It is emotional and rewarding.”
Curves is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; with additional evening hours of 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Enrollment fee is normally $99 but currently is $1 in honor of the special new classes. Monthly membership fees depend on what plan is chosen and all memberships come with a workout coach. The Silver Sneakers discount is accepted.
For more information, call 276-646-4090.
