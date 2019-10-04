Have you ever wanted to visit the area around the Mediterranean, Black and Caspian seas, especially when someone else pays for the trip? If so, Rotary District 7570 has the opportunity.
Rotary District 7570 is looking for young professionals who want to be considered for an exchange team to Rotary District 2430 (comprised of Turkey, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan) for four weeks in May 2020.
The Group Study Exchange (GSE) team will consist of a team leader who is a Rotarian and four other members who must currently be employed full-time in any recognized business or profession at the time of the application. They must also plan to remain in the workforce for a considerable amount of time after the exchange so that the travel experience will have a significant impact on their professional career. Candidates must be between the ages of 25 and 40 at the time of application and be either a non-Rotarian or have been in Rotary less than five years. They must also be citizens of the United States and must either be employed or reside in District 7570 (Winchester to Greenville, Tenn.).
While on the exchange, team members will visit people and businesses in their profession. Rotary clubs in District 2430 will house team members and local clubs will provide meals and transportation for them. Rotary District 7570 will pay the airfare. In addition, the GSE team will present short programs to the clubs and to their district conference.
The deadline for applying is Oct. 11 for team members. Interviews will be held Oct. 13 at the Natural Bridge Hotel in Natural Bridge. To be considered or for more information, contact Russ Hauver at 276-783-3245 or russ7066hauver@gmail.com) or go online to http://www.rotary7570.org/GSE2
