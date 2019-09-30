The Virginia Employment Commission satellite office in Marion is changing its days of operation. The new schedule will be effective this coming week.
The VEC office, which is in Room 424 of the county administration building (121 Bagley Circle) will now be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Veterans’ services are available by appointment on Fridays.
The VEC office may be reached at 276-706-8334.
