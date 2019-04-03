ABINGDON, Va. — A retired engineer has turned his talents to carving miniature vehicles in amazing, miniscule detail.
Charles Scott, or “Charlie” as he is known to his friends, lived most of early life in the arid Southwest. Though born in Missouri, his family moved to New Mexico when he was 4 years old to alleviate his childhood asthma. He grew up in New Mexico and received his degree in electrical engineering at New Mexico State University.
Scott, 70, went to work in electric utilities in 1972 and traveled around the country. He built power plants in Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and Costa Rica. He has built everything from nuclear plants to gas plants, wind turbines and hydroelectric units. In 2008, he was recruited from a project building wind turbines in Indiana to build the Virginia City hybrid energy center in the coalfields of Wise County, Virginia. Scott was Dominion Energy’s site manager for construction and startup at the site, and at the peak of construction, 2,600 people and 17 contractors reported to him.
Scott and his wife moved to Abingdon, Virginia, in 2009. The Virginia City project was his last, and he retired in 2012.
“I always thought after we finished that project, I’d retire, and we would go back to Texas,” Scott recalled. “We moved to Abingdon and just fell in love with it. I don’t know that we’ll ever leave.”
After retirement, Scott began looking for things to keep him busy. That’s when he started carving miniatures.
“During my career, I was always around heavy equipment — when you do power plant construction, that’s massive construction,” Scott said. “Concrete slabs, 12-foot thick, and big massive heavy pieces of equipment. So I’ve always enjoyed all phases of construction.”
His stepdaughter gave him a little wooden dump truck with all its parts and details made out of wood. Scott found the idea intriguing and searched the internet for plans and designs to build small wooden vehicles. Before long, he was hooked. Each vehicle he made became more and more detailed, with all the moving parts made strictly from wood.
“He is a fantastic woodworker,” noted Steve Demase, a former co-worker. “I’ve seen the stuff Charlie does, and it is fantastic — all these little detailed cars and trucks down to an almost perfect detailed scale. They’re marvelous. That takes a lot of time, dedication and effort to do that.”
Now, Scott has a small fleet of tiny wooden vehicles. He has carved a 1927 Chevy pickup truck and a semitruck that pulls a three-axle lowboy heavy-duty trailer, complete with a front-end loader on it. The loader has articulated steering, the boom goes up and down, and the bucket pivots and swivels. It even has an instrument panel with gauges. One truck he built with a drill rig attachment has a removable hood, under which is a highly accurate, detailed engine, complete with fan belts carved from wood. He has also built two tractors, complete with farming implements like a disk and a hay rake.
“I’ve always been a great admirer of Charlie’s engineering mind,” said Nick Koesters, a friend. “The fact that he can recreate these minute details with wood was absolutely stunning to me. All the complexity of the wheels turning and the gears shifting, the tines on the back of the hay rakes and the tractors and everything is just mind-blowing to me how intricate he can be with some of that woodwork.”
Many of the plans for these miniatures come from Scott’s own personal experience. The drill rig he designed from his experience in the construction industry. Though the tractors are based on plans he found on the internet, the implements he designed himself based on life memories.
“I used to work in the hay fields in Wyoming,” Scott explained. “We had a dump rake, so I built this dump rake just like I remembered it, that Grandmother Campbell pulled behind the horse. The grain drill — they used to put in a lot of winter wheat when I lived in Texas, and we’d use an old grain drill like that. So a lot of the stuff is my design, my experience.”
Scott has given a few of his pieces to family members but has no interest in selling them, as friends have suggested. He feels selling the pieces would make it more like work than fun, so he prefers to display the pieces around the house. He has many of the pieces displayed on handmade, floating shelves, which are made from 3-inch cedar that was cut off his grandfather’s farm years ago. He also builds furniture for his home and enjoys helping out friends and neighbors when he can, including donating his time and skill by volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.
“Charlie is a very generous person,” noted John Allen, a friend. “He has offered to help me fix things that I could never do. He gives his time, and he has ability that is just amazing.”
