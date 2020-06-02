While not acknowledging the location of any cases of Coronavirus DR. Sue Cantrell addressed the issues of employee safety at the health department’s Tazewell location.
Cantrell indicated any employee that is at risk is given the opportunity to work from home. “Employees over age 65 or with any chronic underlying health condition that puts them at risk of serious sequelae from COVID 19 are able to and encouraged to telework,’ she said. The department’s director also addressed the issue of communication among employees. .”Employee "huddles" across all 7 offices are conducted twice a week and as needed, if information to be shared requires more timely release, to keep all staff in all disciplines up to date; employees may participate by polycom or by google meet, making it available to all employees including those who are teleworking.’
Teleworking employees are expected to participate in huddles and in discipline-specific meetings as all are offered in formats to maintain social distancing, including employees working in office who may join meetings by google meets rather than gathering in a conference/meeting room.
She said there are policies requiring employees to be checked for the virus. “There is a policy requiring monitoring for symptoms of COVID 19 and temperature checks daily and report to supervisor if any symptoms of COVID 19 infection or fever develop, employees are instructed to notify their supervisor and not to come to work pending evaluation and clearance.’
The building does remain closed to the pubic except by appointment; clinics are conducted only on certain days/at certain times. All public entering the building first met by a sign on the health department entrance door asking them to "STOP and call a health dept attendance (admin support staff inside) to be screened for COVID 19 symptoms/fever and to gather information for registration prior to entering the building; if they have no phone/no phone service or cannot call from their car, they may knock and will be greeted at the door by an employee wearing a mask and gloves, then screened for symptoms (if none permitted to enter) and given a mask to wear while in the building and hand sanitizer is available and provided; if they cannot wear a mask, and the service can be provided in their vehicle or by telemed, they are returned to their car and offered telemed visit. If they have symptoms, they are given a mask, told to return to their vehicle and services provided if possible, at the car, or by telemed or rescheduled; they are then referred for symptom evaluation (advised to see PCP or go to urgent care/ ED after calling to alert the office, urgent care or ED, etc).
All health dept employees are provided gloves and surgical masks to wear while at work (or in some cases are encouraged to wear a face covering, such as health educators who do not at this time have direct contact with patients or the public at work); hand sanitizer and EPA certified disinfectant wipes are available throughout the office to use throughout the day on fax machine buttons, printer buttons, doorknobs/light switches, refrigerator handles (in break room), elevator buttons, bathroom faucets, toilet controls, wherever they are needed, etc.
Employees are permitted to eat meals at their desks, in their cars, in an empty office (if available) or at picnic tables outside (in locations that have them) or in the breakroom maintaining 6 ft separation.
Healthcare workers whose roles require wearing PPE have adequate supplies of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and face shields. Health care workers have been fit-tested to wear appropriately fitting N95 masks.
Healthcare workers have been trained in correct donning and doffing of PPE and in proper disposal of contaminated PPE or in the case of N95 masks, in preparing/labeling masks for decontamination at Batelle.
Training on the OSHA blood borne pathogen and respirator standard is provided as required; medical clearance to be fit-tested and to wear an N95 masks has been performed per respirator standard.
Employees with symptoms consistent with COVID 19 are offered testing or, if they decline, referred to their own PCP for evaluation and appropriate testing; they are afforded PHEL (public health emergency leave) if they are quarantined pending test results or if isolated, when found to be positive.
Employees with an at-risk exposure to a COVID-19 case that puts the employee at risk of contracting infection are quarantined (same requirements as for anyone in quarantine) for 14 days following the date of the exposure. It may be possible for some employees to continue to telework from the location of their quarantine during this time (position and duties dependent).
Employees must adhere to agency confidentiality and privacy laws at all times, as they relate to any and all work at the health department, including but not limited to reportable disease cases, contacts and contact investigations.
The director also outlined what the departments does to keep building sanitary. Cleaning staff person works some hours daily when the office is open, total not exceeding 29 hours per week. Staff have access to cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, etc when the cleaning person not on premises. VDH follows the mask and sanitation guidance and requirements, as ordered by the Governor, and the practice is aligned with CDC and VDH guidance. VDH provided an initial supply of masks (surgical) and other PPE for DSS workers who had responsibilities to enter homes primarily, (CPS and APS workers) to DSS offices that, upon inquiry, requested them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.