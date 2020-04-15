Ballad Health temporarily closed six Tri-Cities urgent care clinics April 13, including two in Bristol, in response to low demand, but 11 clinics are remaining open.
The regional health care system also announced Friday it is adding resources to bolster its Nurse Connect program in response to call demand, significantly expanding telehealth services, and has identified about 100 more beds to treat COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to more than 300.
The closed clinics include those at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia, and Volunteer Parkway on the Tennessee side. Patients are asked to visit the clinic at 2686 West State St. in Bristol, Tennessee. Others include clinics in Marion, Virginia, and Jonesborough, Elizabethton and Gray, Tennessee.
“Our urgent care centers are under significant decline in volume. Due to these low patient volumes and the need to conserve much-needed personal protection equipment, we need to announce the temporary consolidation of our urgent care program,” said Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates. “We are going to temporarily consolidate several of our urgent care centers until our volumes improve.”
Ballad has experienced a 60% decline in patient visits to those clinics since the concerns about the pandemic became public, CEO Alan Levine said.
Those six were chosen because they had the lowest patient volumes. Staff members at those facilities were either included in the furloughs announced last week or will be temporarily reassigned, Levine said.
Nurse Connect
While those visits are down, phone call volume to Ballad’s Nurse Connect program are up dramatically, forcing the health system to bring in additional staff.
From the beginning, system officials have urged anyone who believes they might have or been exposed to COVID-19 to call the Ballad Health Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened. The number is staffed 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
That way, there is less chance of spreading the coronavirus disease to health care workers than if someone just shows up at the doctor’s office, clinic or emergency room.
Ballad first experienced a surge in calls several weeks ago and has continually added staffing to try and handle the call volume.
“We’ve had a total of almost 25,000 calls. About 1,200 of those are referred to a physician, about 1,400 went to testing,” Levine said in response to a question, adding they are working to improve the service and apologized if people weren’t served promptly.
“This is a constant, every-day work in progress where we’re evaluating this to make sure we capture every call that comes in. … We are tracking to try and improve this every day, but it’s not perfect,” Levine said.
Telehealth programs
Through its website, Ballad will now offer a virtual clinic — called the Connected Care virtual urgent care clinic — to offer adults and children access to a health care provider for diagnosis and treatment for common illnesses.
The new service features a flat $30 fee, which includes a visit with a health care provider, an appropriate diagnosis and a prescription, if necessary. This $30 cash fee applies regardless of insurance coverage and will not count toward a deductible. All people need is a computer, smartphone or tablet.
“During this particularly difficult time, when people are concerned about physical distancing, Ballad Health chose to expand our access points virtually and to price them exceptionally low to ensure people can access urgent care when needed,” Levine said.
More than 300 primary and specialty care providers are now available through the Ballad Health Connected Care Telehealth program. This gives existing patients the ability to access their doctor and health care team without having to travel or be seen in person.
Existing patients can call their Ballad Health provider to determine if this might be an option for them.
The cost of a telehealth primary or specialty care visit is the same as a traditional office visit. Uninsured patients should contact their health insurance provider to find out what that cost might be. Uninsured patients will be billed the same discounted rate, based on their income, as an in-person visit, and Ballad Health’s charity and discount policies will apply, Levine said.
Capacity
Ballad now reports 313 beds assigned to COVID-19 patients, should a surge in cases occur, an increase of nearly 50%. Those beds are at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Indian Path Hospital, Lonesome Pine Hospital and Greeneville Community Hospital.
In addition, there are 56 overflow beds available at Greeneville Community Hospital West and 17 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital reserved for patients under the age of 20 — for a total of 386.
Ballad is currently treating 15 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and is moving delivery and newborn care to Indian Path to build up COVID-19 capacity.
