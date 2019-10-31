For all the contested local and state races in the November general election, the News & Messenger asked the candidates several questions in writing and allowed them to respond in writing. Their responses are reported with minimal editing. Each candidate was limited to responses of 250 words to each question. Candidate responses are presented alphabetically.
Victor Bonham
What is the biggest issue regarding local education and how will you address it?
I believe that one of the biggest issues is the value that we put on our educators. Overall, I believe teachers are the foundation of our future leaders. So, I ask, why do we not put more value in teachers? We need to put great effort in finding innovative ways to retain good quality educators to produce self-sufficient, hard-working individuals that will become a great asset to our community in years to come. Teachers spend countless hours (outside of school) planning, reviewing, and volunteering in preparation for the following days and weeks. To attract and maintain quality teachers, we must raise the bar in regards to pay. Their pay must be increased to an amount that is comparable to surrounding counties. I would like us to work alongside the Board of Supervisors in finding ways to increase funding which in turn would be given to teachers in the form of a pay increase. I would like us to work together to put a higher value on Smyth County’s teachers, the individuals that pave the way for our future community.
What is the future of quality public education?
The future of quality public education is dependent upon being able to obtain and retain good quality teachers that are highly qualified and care about our children and give them the tools they need to provide a quality education to our students.
In order to do this we need to have competitive salaries with surrounding counties. We need to work with state and national legislators and get away from standardized testing and quit spending time teaching to the test and teach the children what they need to know to become productive members of society. Each child needs to be given the same opportunity to obtain a quality education. We can do this by reducing the classroom sizes and giving more specialized teaching where needed.
We need to get teachers involved in the decisions that are being made at the administrative level that directly affect their classrooms. The teachers know best what their students need.
It is our duty to provide each child a quality education. Teachers and administrators must work together to make sure this gets done. Now and in the future.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education.
A resident of Marion (Atkins District). Married to Deanne, with a stepson, Matthew, 24, and daughter, Madilyn, 11. Both attended Atkins Elementary School.
Have a high school education and worked in customer service and management for the past 19 years.
Susan Williams
What is the biggest issue regarding local education and how will you address it?
Local education faces many issues. One of the biggest issues we struggle with is funding for salaries and benefits. The disparity across Virginia creates funding issues in our region. We work hard to provide our students a quality education. However, we do lack in overall funding compared to Northern Virginia and those counties with a larger tax base. Those areas have more ability to provide additional resources to their schools.
Funding is not our only big issue. Local school systems struggle daily with teacher shortages, substitute/bus driver shortages, funding for the ability to maintain facilities, student attendance and behavior, technology and the loss of student enrollment. Our teachers provide a quality education, however, they are also dealing with many other issues that can impact their daily teaching schedule.
Sometimes it isn’t just the amount of funding available, it’s the priorities society places on how it is spent. For example, American University reports that “just about every state in the country spends more to house the average inmate than it does to educate the average elementary/secondary student.”
We will continue to look within our budget to locate areas we can save money. We will continue to ask for the assistance of our legislators to promote the financial need for Smyth County Schools. We must also continue to advocate for our staff and we must educate others of our need. These issues require ongoing effort and I will continue to put forth the effort for our staff and our children.
What is the future of quality public education?
The future of quality public education should be a system designed to help each child reach their full potential and enter society as a productive citizen. A system where teachers are able to craft lessons to the individual child. A system where teachers do not feel pressure to “teach to the test” but rather have the option to develop and teach project-based lessons. This system should also have the full support of the community, parents, students, local, state and federal governments.
By maintaining partnerships with our local community colleges (online learning) and our governor’s schools we will be preparing our children for future jobs/education. By promoting our career and technical schools we will also be preparing our children for jobs they can be hired for now and/or continuing with additional certifications. This will help to address the needs within our community and can only make us stronger as a school system.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren professional background, education.
Resident of the Atkins community (Atkins District). Married to Clegg Williams with two children.
I have worked for the past 22 years in the Smyth County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office as Director of the Smyth County Victim/Witness Program. This program helps ensure that crime victims and witnesses receive fair and compassionate treatment while participating in the criminal justice system.
I graduated from Marion Senior High School. I have a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from East Tennessee State University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Radford University.
