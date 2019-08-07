Emory & Henry College has gained national recognition for its individualized approach to ensuring student success, becoming one of the few Colleges of Distinction in the country.
The award is based on classroom excellence and a commitment to students throughout their college careers. “High-impact practices” that give students the tools they need to develop well-rounded skills and look forward to future careers give Colleges of Distinction a reputation for best preparing students to serve their communities.
For Emory & Henry, some of those high-impact features include the Ampersand Connection Center, which helps students integrate their learning into community projects and connect them with professors or businesses whose work aligns with their interests. The Appalachian Center for Civic Life, the Office of International Education, the School of Health Sciences and other college programs also situate student learning in the wider community.
“We are so proud to see Emory & Henry walking the walk,” said Tyson Schritter, the chief operating office for Colleges of Distinction. “Colleges of Distinction knows that a truly valuable education can’t be measured by rank or reputation. Students learn and thrive best when they embrace hands-on learning in a vibrant, welcoming community. That’s why it’s so encouraging to find Emory & Henry College take such an innovative approach with its curriculum: its high-impact practices ensure that the undergraduate experience is worthwhile and unique.”
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of detailed interviews with first-year students and college faculty and staff. The organization also looks at retention efforts, career development plans, student satisfaction and more.
“Colleges of Distinction doesn’t rank schools because we know that every student is different. … Instead, we value schools that embrace those differences,” Schritter said. “Emory & Henry College puts the student experience first, providing all the tools and opportunities they need to become lifelong learners who are ready to take on any challenge in today’s ever-evolving society.”
