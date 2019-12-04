The Glade Spring Merchants Association will offer cash prizes to winners of a new business challenge that will set up merchants in the historic town square.
The GSMA hopes to build up businesses that lease open storefronts in Glade Spring, filling open positions while offering mentoring opportunities to the winners. The focus of their first challenge will be Fiddlehead Spa Salon Boutique, a brand-new arrival in the town square. The GSMA will offer two $1,000 prizes to hair stylists and one $500 reward to a nail technician who can set up in the salon.
“For the first challenge, we’re taking a slightly nontraditional approach,” said Leslie Peterson, president of Project Glade, the GSMA’s parent group. “Rather than beginning with business mentoring that leads to a final proposal and application, we’ll be choosing winners based on their initial proposal and interview and then mentoring them as they prepare for and open their business.”
“The challenge is a fantastic opportunity for both my business and the winners,” said Tracey Stanley, owner of Fiddlehead Spa Salon Boutique. “We have a waiting list of customers asking daily when they can start booking appointments, so the sooner the better!”
The goal for GSMA is to conduct two similar challenges per year until available occupancies are filled. The spring 2020 challenge will look to fill one or two empty spaces currently available; once those are filled, the GSMA will move onto four storefronts now under renovation.
“Glade Spring’s town square is one of just a few traditional squares still standing in Southwest Virginia,” said Dirk Moore, vice president of Project Glade. “It’s perfectly situated for businesses and customers, with plenty of parking, and it allows our merchants to support each other and foster a thriving shopping and restaurant district.”
Glade Spring is looking for businesses that can thrive in the center. Peterson suggested “possibilities such as a flower shop, a bakery-deli, a paint-your-own pottery studio and a taproom that would complement the square’s current offerings.”
Entrepreneurs interested in applying for the GSMA Business Challenge can contact projectglade@gmail.com or fill out an application from the group’s Facebook page. Applications are also available at Fiddlehead Spa Salon Boutique.
