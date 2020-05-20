Barter Theatre streamed a free presentation of “Macbeth” to almost 3,000 students’ homes as part of a partnership with Shakespeare in American Communities.
Barter Theatre received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, in collaboration with Arts Midwest, to bring Shakespeare productions to communities across America, supplemented with educational activities for middle and high school students. This year, the grant would have gone toward a production of “Macbeth” that would have opened Barter’s 2020 season.
However, less than a week before the “Macbeth” premiere, theaters across Virginia were forced to close to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
In order to provide students with the “Macbeth” program, Barter Theatre decided to improvise.
Since the Barter had made no recording of rehearsals and had no way to gather actors together safely, Barter staff decided to adapt a production of Shakespeare’s play that could be performed via video conference, with actors “joining” the call as if arriving on a stage. The director of “Macbeth,” Carrie Smith Lewis, worked with Barter’s resident videographer to iron out the technical details and create the mystic world of “Macbeth” even through a seemingly bare-bones setup.
The actors who are members of The Actor’s Equity Association were cleared to work through Theatre Authority to participate, and every actor agreed to volunteer their time to the project. Rehearsals for the “Macbeth: From Our Home to Yours” project lasted a week and a half, and Barter staff coordinated with student groups who had already arranged to travel to Abingdon to see the play. Each of those groups was given free access to the online performance, and Barter also extended access to thousands of school administrators whose communities also benefit from the Shakespeare in American Communities grants.
In all, almost 3,000 students across nine states were able to access the production, and corresponding educational material, for free. The stream was available for a limited time on Barter’s website from May 12-May 15.
