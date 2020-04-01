BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Kingsport man has been charged with first-degree murder and false reports surrounding a 2019 death investigation conducted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffery Chase Caldwell has also been charged with theft over $10,000, domestic assault, receiving or concealing stolen property, resisting stop and arrest, theft of property (motor vehicles) and violation of probation.
On Nov. 20, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Gravely Road in Kingsport regarding the suspicious death of Lewis Vaughn, 79, of the same address, according to a news release issued Thursday. Investigators spoke to Kayla Caldwell, 31, upon arrival, and she said that she had found the victim lying in the floor of his bedroom.
Investigators learned that a vehicle belonging to the victim, a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, had been seen leaving the residence early on the morning of Nov. 20, the release states.
Witnesses told the Sheriff’s Office that it was odd to see the vehicle leaving the residence, as it was known that the victim didn’t allow others to drive his vehicle.
Investigators were eventually able to confirm that Jeffery Chase Caldwell was driving the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.
Kayla Caldwell, the wife of Jeffery Chase Caldwell, told investigators that she had cleaned shoes belonging to her husband and had hidden them in the yard of a neighbor. The woman was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact on Nov. 20, the release states.
On Nov. 21, the Kingsport Police Department was called to Kroger on East Stone Drive in reference to a shoplifter. The man, Jeffery Caldwell, was located and taken into custody.
Investigators spoke to Jeffery Chase Caldwell upon his arrest, and Caldwell provided a statement in regard to the case. Investigators confirmed that the information was false, the release states.
He was charged on Thursday with murder and false reports.
