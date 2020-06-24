BRISTOL, Tenn. — A former pastor’s wife has admitted to taking more than $65,000 from East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church over a three-year period.
Jo Ann White, 60, of Bristol, Virginia, pleaded guilty June 11 to a charge of theft of $60,000 or more. She was given 10 years of probation, according to Sullivan County Criminal Court records.
Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper said White must pay $65,000 in restitution at a rate of at least $300 per month. She also can’t work in any position where she would have oversight of bank records, he added.
White previously served as the treasurer at East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church on Trammell Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Her husband, Donald White, served as the church pastor until he retired at the end of 2019.
Current church secretary Beth Lester said last Wednesday that church leaders discovered some discrepancies in the finances in late September and early October 2019. The church began to receive returned bounced checks even though elders believed there was money in the bank, Lester said.
Elders sought finance records from the pastor and his wife, but Lester said the couple stalled. Finally, in early 2020, the elders were able to obtain some records from the previous three years.
Lester said they discovered more than $65,000 had been taken and used to pay bills, such as some from BVU, even though the church is served by BTES. The Whites reside in Bristol, Virginia.
Elders met with the pastor and his wife in January. Lester said Jo White admitted to taking the money and that her husband was not aware. The couple agreed to pay the church back, but Lester said they never received money.
Then, in March, the church went to local law enforcement, and Jo White was charged.
Lester said church officials are not “very happy” about White’s sentence and don’t believe $300 restitution a month is enough to cover the missing funds. She noted that the church needs a new heat pump, but there is no money available to cover the cost.
The church now has a finance committee that oversees finances, which Lester said should prevent future theft from the church. The church was established by the White family.
Bristol attorney E. Lynn Dougherty represents White. He did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
