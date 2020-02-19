A Chilhowie man is recovering from serious injuries and a Saltville woman is behind bars following a Monday hit-and-run on Overlook Drive in Chilhowie.
Chilhowie Deputy Chief of Police Aaron Smith responded to the scene to find the man lying in the ditch with a severe laceration to his right leg, Smith said.
According to a criminal complaint filed at the Smyth County Courthouse, the man told Smith that his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Mary Ann Kim Miller, came into his home on Rocky Ridge, took his PlayStation 4, got in her car and started to leave. When the man tried to get her to stop, Smith said, the vehicle struck him, dragging him under the vehicle for several yards before he was thrown from underneath.
According to the complaint, the man initially did not want to pursue charges, saying that it was his fault. Witnesses told police, though, that they saw the woman “swerve toward him to hit him and then after she struck him she swerved the other way,” Smith wrote in the complaint. Following the incident the woman fled the scene.
Smith said the man was airlifted to the Bristol Regional Medical Center where he is in stable condition and is continuing to recover.
During the investigation, police learned that other PlayStation 4 accessories and games had been taken from the home. Smith later located the game console at GameStop in Bristol, where Miller was identified as the person who sold it to the business.
Miller was taken into custody Tuesday evening and charged with malicious wounding, leaving the scene of an accident, grand larceny and larceny with intent to sell.
She is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon.
