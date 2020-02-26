ABINGDON, Va. — Two brothers who owned Kennedy Industrial Electronics in Lebanon were sentenced to 12 months in prison for defrauding the U.S. as part of a disability benefits and payroll scheme that went on for at least 15 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In July 2019, Harold Kennedy, 64, and Hollie Kennedy, 67, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and one count of failing to pay over and collect employment taxes.
The brothers conspired with their employees and their employees’ wives in a scheme that defrauded the government out of $907,000 in disability benefits and $148,000 in employment taxes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
